Heading 3
Mohit K Dixit
lifestyle
october 19, 2023
10 countries and their popular festivals
In India, Diwali and Holi are widely popular festivals. While one is celebrated as a festival of lights, the other is played with colors. Diwali is also known for bursting crackers and celebrating the win of good over evil
India
Image: Pexels
Bangkok is famous for celebrating Songkran. Festivities include parades, markets, and dance performances
Bangkok
Image: Pexels
For more than 500 years, the Japanese have commemorated their ancestors during Obon, a three-day festival that’s usually held in August. It is celebrated through Bon Odori folk dances, seasonal cuisine, and the lighting of bonfires
Japan
Image: Pexels
A festival of religious ritual dances, tsechus are integral to Bhutanese culture. Monks perform elaborate dances while wearing bright costumes that swirl to rhythmic drum beats
Bhutan
Image: Pexels
Carnival is famous for its colorful parades and incredible, surging energy. Carnival is not just about the elaborate costumes and floats but about celebrating culture, art, and tradition
Rio de Janeiro
Image: Pexels
La Tamatina is a surreal experience. It’s held every year on the last Wednesday of August. Thousands of people descend upon Buñol in eastern Spain to throw tomatoes at each other in a huge, tomato-soaked free-for-all
Spain
Image: Pexels
Every year in June, the residents of the United Kingdom celebrate the Glastonbury Festival. It is a festival celebrating art- music, theater, comedy, and drama
UK
Image: Pexels
Dia de los Muertos, or Day of the Day, is a festival of honoring the dead with lively celebrations. This holiday celebrates the lives of the deceased with food, drink, parties, and activities the dead enjoyed in life
Mexico
Image: Pexels
Oktoberfest is an age-old festival that takes place annually in late September and early October and celebrates Bavarian tradition, culture, and food in Munich. Oktoberfest is also known for its amusement rides and carnival games
Germany
Image: Pexels
The biggest Mardi Gras celebration takes place in New Orleans and has been held since the 19th century. During this time, the crowd gathers to enjoy live music, parades, and plenty of revelry
USA
Image: Pexels
Click Here
For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.