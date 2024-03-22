Heading 3
Priyanshi Shah
Travel
MARCH 22, 2024
10 Countries that celebrate Holi
At this place people celebrate Holi by decorating poles, wearing colorful clothes, throwing red color, and having a fun time
Kathmandu, Nepal
Image Source: Freepik
With a large Indian population, Singapore hosts vibrant parties with watercolor fights, DJ parties, and delicious food
Singapore
Image Source: Freepik
In places like Utah and New York, Holi is celebrated with flowers, street decorations, and joyful gatherings at Sri Sri Radha Krishna temple
United States of America
Image Source: Freepik
Indians living in cities like Melbourne enjoy the Holi celebration bringing different communities and people together
Australia
Image Source: Freepik
Inspired by Indian festivals, Spain organizes a Holi-like celebration with a tomato twist where you can see people engaging in playful tomato fights
Spain
Image Source: Freepik
With a huge Punjabi community cities like Vancouver celebrate Holi as a multilingual diversity bringing people together
Canada
Image Source: Freepik
South Africa is known for celebrating Holi with playful color wars, traditional songs, and bonfires, creating an amazing and colorful experience
South Africa
Image Source: Freepik
Celebrating Hindu culture, Mauritius hosts parties with colored waters, water cannons, and flowers attracting tourists
Mauritius
Image Source: Freepik
Indian migrants and locals in the UK celebrate Holi at iconic spots, showcasing the beauty of the festival
United Kingdom
Image Source: Freepik
Cities like Berlin and Munich celebrate Holi with colorful chaos, throwing water and colors, enjoying lively singing performances
Germany
Image Source: Freepik
