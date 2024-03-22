Heading 3

Priyanshi Shah

MARCH 22, 2024

10 Countries that celebrate Holi

At this place people celebrate Holi by decorating poles, wearing colorful clothes, throwing red color, and having a fun time 

Kathmandu, Nepal

Image Source: Freepik

With a large Indian population, Singapore hosts vibrant parties with watercolor fights, DJ parties, and delicious food

Singapore

Image Source: Freepik

In places like Utah and New York, Holi is celebrated with flowers, street decorations, and joyful gatherings at Sri Sri Radha Krishna temple

United States of America

Image Source: Freepik

Indians living in cities like Melbourne enjoy the Holi celebration bringing different communities and people together

Australia

Image Source: Freepik

Inspired by Indian festivals, Spain organizes a Holi-like celebration with a tomato twist where you can see people engaging in playful tomato fights

Spain

Image Source: Freepik

With a huge Punjabi community cities like Vancouver celebrate Holi as a multilingual diversity bringing people together

Canada

Image Source: Freepik

South Africa is known for celebrating Holi with playful color wars, traditional songs, and bonfires, creating an amazing and colorful experience

South Africa

Image Source: Freepik

Celebrating Hindu culture, Mauritius hosts parties with colored waters, water cannons, and flowers attracting tourists

Mauritius

Image Source: Freepik

Indian migrants and locals in the UK celebrate Holi at iconic spots, showcasing the beauty of the festival

United Kingdom

Image Source: Freepik

Cities like Berlin and Munich celebrate Holi with colorful chaos, throwing water and colors, enjoying lively singing performances

Germany

Image Source: Freepik

