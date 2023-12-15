Heading 3
Mohit K Dixit
travel
December 15, 2023
10 countries that changed their names
In 2022, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan announced the new name of the country to represent the real identity of the nation
Turkey to Turkiye
Image Source: Pexels
The name Persia was Iran’s official name until 1935. Later on, the government decided to change it to Iran, its persian name
Persia to Iran
Image Source: Pexels
The country which has never been colonized was ruled by King Siam and was known by that name. However, in 1939, it was changed to Thailand
Siam To Thailand
Image Source: Pexels
Holland changed its name to Netherlands in the year 2020
Holland to Netherlands
Image Source: Pexels
The country was originally named as the Irish Free State and the name was changed to Ireland in 1937
Irish Free State to Ireland
Image Source: Pexels
The island country changed its name from Ceylon to Sri Lanka after gaining independence from the colonial government
Ceylon to Sri Lanka
Image Source: Pexels
Zimbabwe changed the colonial name of Rhodesia after it got independence to the Republic of Zimbabwe, later was renamed to Zimbabwe
Rhodesia to Zimbabwe
Image Source: Pexels
The ruling Junta military changed the name of the country known as Burma to Myanmar in the year 1989
Burma to Myanmar
Image Source: Pexels
In 2013, the island country changed its name from Cape Verde to Republic of Cabo Verde honoring its nation's official language
Cape Verde to Republic of Cabo Verde
Image Source: Pexels
In 2018, the King of Swaziland announced to change its name to Eswatini which was its name in local language
Swaziland to Eswatini
Image Source: Pexels
Czech Republic became Czechia in 2016 after debating on the same for past 20 years
Czech Republic to Czechia
Image Source: Pexels
