Heading 3

Mohit K Dixit 

travel

December 15, 2023

10 countries that changed their names

In 2022, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan announced the new name of the country to represent the real identity of the nation

Turkey to Turkiye

Image Source: Pexels 

The name Persia was Iran’s official name until 1935. Later on, the government decided to change it to Iran, its persian name

Persia to Iran

Image Source: Pexels 

The country which has never been colonized was ruled by King Siam and was known by that name. However, in 1939, it was changed to Thailand

Siam To Thailand 

Image Source: Pexels 

Holland changed its name to Netherlands in the year 2020 

Holland to Netherlands 

Image Source: Pexels 

The country was originally named as the Irish Free State and the name was changed to Ireland in 1937

Irish Free State to Ireland

Image Source: Pexels 

The island country changed its name from Ceylon to Sri Lanka after gaining independence from the colonial government

 Ceylon to Sri Lanka

Image Source: Pexels 

Zimbabwe changed the colonial name of Rhodesia after it got independence to the Republic of Zimbabwe, later was renamed to Zimbabwe

Rhodesia to Zimbabwe 

Image Source: Pexels 

The ruling Junta military changed the name of the country known as Burma to Myanmar in the year 1989

Burma to Myanmar 

Image Source: Pexels 

In 2013, the island country changed its name from Cape Verde to Republic of Cabo Verde honoring its nation's official language 

Cape Verde to Republic of Cabo Verde

Image Source: Pexels 

In 2018, the King of Swaziland announced to change its name to Eswatini which was its name in local language 

 Swaziland to Eswatini

Image Source: Pexels 

Czech Republic became Czechia in 2016 after debating on the same for past 20 years 

Czech Republic to Czechia 

Image Source: Pexels 

