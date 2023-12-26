Heading 3

Mohit K Dixit

travel

December 26, 2023

10 countries to ring in New Year

The celebrations in Sydney are a bouquet of thrillful engagements, including fireworks 

Australia

Image Source: Pexels

Some of the best New Years Eve parties in the world are held in this country 

Scotland 

Image Source: Pexels

In Germany, Berlin is one of the best places to spend New Year in Europe

Germany 

Image Source: Pexels

Whether Miami or NYC, these are all lively and offer crazy parties to help you welcome the New Year in style

United States

Image Source: Pexels

As the clock strikes 12, many of the spots in UAE display a magnificent show of fireworks

UAE

Image Source: Pexels

Spectacular fireworks take place at the Eiffel Tower, making the aura romantic to enter the near year with your partner

France

Image Source: Pexels

When it comes to cataloging delightful and the best New Year celebrations, Japan tops the list

Japan

Image Source: Pexels

The whole country makes way for the New Year with music, dance, and vibrant decor

Russia

Image Source: Pexels

After its Carnival festivities, the New Year’s Eve celebration in Rio is what will blow your mind

Brazil 

Image Source: Pexels

At midnight, to welcome the New Year, fireworks explode from various parts of the city

Chile

Image Source: Pexels

For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.

Click Here