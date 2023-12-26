Heading 3
Mohit K Dixit
travel
December 26, 2023
10 countries to ring in New Year
The celebrations in Sydney are a bouquet of thrillful engagements, including fireworks
Australia
Image Source: Pexels
Some of the best New Years Eve parties in the world are held in this country
Scotland
Image Source: Pexels
In Germany, Berlin is one of the best places to spend New Year in Europe
Germany
Image Source: Pexels
Whether Miami or NYC, these are all lively and offer crazy parties to help you welcome the New Year in style
United States
Image Source: Pexels
As the clock strikes 12, many of the spots in UAE display a magnificent show of fireworks
UAE
Image Source: Pexels
Spectacular fireworks take place at the Eiffel Tower, making the aura romantic to enter the near year with your partner
France
Image Source: Pexels
When it comes to cataloging delightful and the best New Year celebrations, Japan tops the list
Japan
Image Source: Pexels
The whole country makes way for the New Year with music, dance, and vibrant decor
Russia
Image Source: Pexels
After its Carnival festivities, the New Year’s Eve celebration in Rio is what will blow your mind
Brazil
Image Source: Pexels
At midnight, to welcome the New Year, fireworks explode from various parts of the city
Chile
Image Source: Pexels
