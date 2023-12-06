Heading 3
Mohit K Dixit
December 06, 2023
10 countries to visit during Christmas
It is one of the magical countries during Christmas where you can admire shimmery lights
Belgium
The holiday markets here make the country one of the world’s best places to spend Christmas
Czech Republic
When thinking of having a rich holiday experience, you can never choose anything better than USA
USA
The cologne festivities and Christmas markets are the center of attraction
Germany
Amusement park rides decorated with lights and amusement park rides decorated with lights are just adorable
Denmark
This country offers the most authentic Christmas holiday experience
Finland
Celebrating Christmas in UK is not only magical but also has timeless appeal
UK
The towns are packed with quaint shops and delicious bistros, all decorated for the holidays
Canada
Interestingly, Christmas in Brazil is all about enjoying spectacular beaches
Brazil
It is home to some oldest Christian markets in Strasbourg
France
