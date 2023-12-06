Heading 3

10 countries to visit during Christmas 

It is one of the magical countries during Christmas where you can admire shimmery lights

Belgium

The holiday markets here make the country one of the world’s best places to spend Christmas

 Czech Republic

When thinking of having a rich holiday experience, you can never choose anything better than USA

 USA

The cologne festivities and Christmas markets are the center of attraction

Germany

Amusement park rides decorated with lights and amusement park rides decorated with lights are just adorable

Denmark 

This country offers the most authentic Christmas holiday experience

 Finland

Celebrating Christmas in UK is not only magical but also has timeless appeal

UK

The towns are packed with quaint shops and delicious bistros, all decorated for the holidays

Canada

Interestingly, Christmas in Brazil is all about enjoying spectacular beaches

Brazil

It is home to some oldest Christian markets in Strasbourg

France

