Mohit K Dixit

December 08, 2023

10 countries to visit in Asia

Diverse cultures and ric heritage will leave you stunned. You can even try multiple cuisines

India 

Image Source: Pexels 

Here, the culture is shaped by Spanish, American, and native influences

Philippines

Image Source: Pexels 

You’ll find serene temples surrounded by beautiful views of nature and amazing nightlife

Japan

Image Source: Pexels 

It is home to ancient temples, volcanoes, waterfalls, and nature parks waiting for you

 Indonesia

Image Source: Pexels 

It’s easy to travel cheaply in the country while enjoying tasty and delicious Thai food

Thailand

Image Source: Pexels 

This country is most known for its turbulent wartime history, delicious food

Vietnam

Image Source: Pexels 

It is one of the best places to visit when looking for adventure-filled places

Malaysia 

Image Source: Pexels 

You can enjoy paragliding or the majestic views of the snow-capped Himalayan mountains

Nepal

Image Source: Pexels 

Sri Lanka also has some spectacular scenery and incredible wildlife for you to enjoy. It is also home to cultural landmarks

Sri Lanka

Image Source: Pexels 

You can locate centuries-old palaces and temples alongside skyscrapers and gigantic shopping malls

South Korea

Image Source: Pexels 

