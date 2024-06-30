10 countries where Indians get visa on arrival

Famous for the Dead Sea, the Wadi Rum desert, Roman ruins, and the ancient city of Petra. It's unique historical sites and cultural heritage is something that attracts tourists the most
JORDAN
Image: Freepik
It is famous for the world's largest religious monument, i.e., Angkor Wat, beaches, islands, food, and cultural heritage. Hence, it is among the most preferred travel destinations
Image: Freepik
CAMBODIA
Its scenic landscapes, vibrant culture, beaches, island-like Komodo, and towns like Borobudur and Prambanan are the special attractions
Image: Freepik
INDONESIA
Africa's tallest mountain, Mount Kilimanjaro, is situated here. It also features a variety of landscapes like grasslands, woodlands, rock formations and mountain peaks
TANZANIA
Image: Freepik
It is home to animals like lemurs, whales, chameleons, fossas, and humpbacks. Also, it is considered the 8th continent because of the diverse culture we can see there
MADAGASCAR
Image: Freepik
Uzbekistan, located on the silk trade route, boasts five UNESCO World Heritage Sites Bukhara, Shakhrisyabz, Khiva, Samarkand, and Western Tien-Shan. The course attracts tourists with its rich culture, intricate architecture, and varied landscapes
UZBEKISTAN
Image: Freepik
It's quite popular among tourists because of its luxurious resorts, beautiful beaches, coral reefs, clear water bodies, and underwater activities
MALDIVES
Image: Freepik
Since it was the first country to officially adopt Christianity, it is home to some of the world's oldest churches, like Saint Hripsime Church. It is also well known for its rich culture, fine arts, literature, cuisine, and breathtaking scenery
ARMENIA
Image: Freepik
Here, we can see a rich cultural mix with influences from Indian culture. The variety of outdoor activities (dolphin trips, whale watching, visits to parks, etc.), stunning beaches diverse wildlife, water sports, and lush greenery make it a desirable travel destination
MAURITIUS
Image: Freepik
SRI LANKA
Image: Freepik
Historical temples like Anuradhapura and Golden Rock temple, wildlife reserves like Yala National Park and Horton Plains National Park, the International Buddhist Museum, beaches, and tea plantations make it a popular choice for tourism purposes