Mohit K Dixit 

travel

December 19, 2023

10 Countries who share maximum borders 

China shares borders with the maximum number of countries in the world. It is bordered by 14 neighboring countries

China

Russia also shares the first place with China as it is also bordered by 14 neighbors 

Russia

Brazil has 10 countries around it and shares borders with them. These countries include Argentina, Bolivia, Peru, and others

 Brazil

France share borders with 10 countries including Germany, Italy, Switzerland, and others

 France

Congo is the second largest African country and it shares borders with 9 countries 

Democratic Republic of the Congo

Germany also has 9 neighbors including Denmark, Poland, Switzerland, and others

 Germany 

The country share borders with eight neighboring countries including Germany, Hungary, Czech Republic, Italy and others 

Austria

Serbia also shares its border with eight nations including Romania, Bulgaria, Croatia, and Bosnia among others 

Serbia

The country also shares its border with eight neighboring countries including Zambia, Uganda, Kenya, Rwanda and others 

Tanzania 

The country also has eight neighbors including Armenia, Azerbaijan and Iran among others 

Turkeye 

