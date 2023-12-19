Heading 3
Mohit K Dixit
December 19, 2023
10 Countries who share maximum borders
China shares borders with the maximum number of countries in the world. It is bordered by 14 neighboring countries
China
Russia also shares the first place with China as it is also bordered by 14 neighbors
Russia
Brazil has 10 countries around it and shares borders with them. These countries include Argentina, Bolivia, Peru, and others
Brazil
France share borders with 10 countries including Germany, Italy, Switzerland, and others
France
Congo is the second largest African country and it shares borders with 9 countries
Democratic Republic of the Congo
Germany also has 9 neighbors including Denmark, Poland, Switzerland, and others
Germany
The country share borders with eight neighboring countries including Germany, Hungary, Czech Republic, Italy and others
Austria
Serbia also shares its border with eight nations including Romania, Bulgaria, Croatia, and Bosnia among others
Serbia
The country also shares its border with eight neighboring countries including Zambia, Uganda, Kenya, Rwanda and others
Tanzania
The country also has eight neighbors including Armenia, Azerbaijan and Iran among others
Turkeye
