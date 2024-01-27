Heading 3

10 countries with most powerful armies

According to the Global Fire Power Index, it stands at the top of the list. The country has a strong military heritage with a power index of 0.0699

United States

Be it well-trained and skilled military force or advanced technology-infused machinery, Russia is one of the strongest countries in terms of army

Russia

With Airpower, navy forces, and land warfare, China is a strong global power that possesses excellence in the aerospace sector, too

China

The armed forces of the country are proof of a strong defense infrastructure. India has active and diverse military and paramilitary resources

India

This nation has the strength of numerous aircraft, armored fighting vehicles, and even helicopter assets, as per GFP

South Korea

It is one of the strong countries in terms of the army, as the United Kingdom stands tall with airpower, financial resources, and a strong aerial tanker aircraft fleet

United Kingdom

Japan

The country showcases an impressive military prowess, and its force has thousands of personnel in the Air Force, Army, and Navy

As per GFP, it has a strength of active armed personnel and invests in its indigenous defense industry

Turkiye

It has impressive strengths in areas such as manpower, airpower, land power, and naval capabilities

Pakistan

It stands at the 10th in GFP’s list of top 10 powerful countries, boasting impressive helicopter strength and attack aircraft capabilities

Italy

