Heading 3
Mohit K Dixit
travel
January 27, 2024
10 countries with most powerful armies
According to the Global Fire Power Index, it stands at the top of the list. The country has a strong military heritage with a power index of 0.0699
United States
Images: Pexels
Be it well-trained and skilled military force or advanced technology-infused machinery, Russia is one of the strongest countries in terms of army
Russia
Images: Pexels
With Airpower, navy forces, and land warfare, China is a strong global power that possesses excellence in the aerospace sector, too
China
Images: Pexels
The armed forces of the country are proof of a strong defense infrastructure. India has active and diverse military and paramilitary resources
India
Images: Pexels
This nation has the strength of numerous aircraft, armored fighting vehicles, and even helicopter assets, as per GFP
South Korea
Images: Pexels
It is one of the strong countries in terms of the army, as the United Kingdom stands tall with airpower, financial resources, and a strong aerial tanker aircraft fleet
United Kingdom
Images: Pexels
Japan
Images: Pexels
The country showcases an impressive military prowess, and its force has thousands of personnel in the Air Force, Army, and Navy
As per GFP, it has a strength of active armed personnel and invests in its indigenous defense industry
Turkiye
Images: Pexels
It has impressive strengths in areas such as manpower, airpower, land power, and naval capabilities
Pakistan
Images: Pexels
It stands at the 10th in GFP’s list of top 10 powerful countries, boasting impressive helicopter strength and attack aircraft capabilities
Italy
Images: Pexels
Click Here
For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.