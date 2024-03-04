Heading 3

Priyanshi Shah

lifestyle 

March 04, 2024

10 Cousin quotes to cherish the bond

“Cousins are connected heart to heart, distance and time can’t break them apart”

#1

“Cousins are those rare people who ask how we are and then wait to hear the answer”

#2

“Cousins are like stars in the same sky, distant but always there”

#3

“Cousins are the ones who turn ordinary moments into extraordinary memories”

#4

“The best kind of cousin is one you can have fun with even when you’re not doing anything at all”

#5

“Cousins are there to pick you up when you fall, even if they’re the ones who tripped you”

#6

“Cousins are the ones who understand your crazy family, because they’re a part of it too”

#7

“We didn’t realize we were making memories; we just knew we were having fun”

#8

#9

“Gossiping with cousins during a family function is more fun than the actual program”

“A real cousin is someone who walks in when the rest of the world walks out”

 #10

