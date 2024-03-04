Heading 3
Priyanshi Shah
lifestyle
March 04, 2024
10 Cousin quotes to cherish the bond
“Cousins are connected heart to heart, distance and time can’t break them apart”
#1
Image Source: Freepik
“Cousins are those rare people who ask how we are and then wait to hear the answer”
#2
Image Source: Freepik
“Cousins are like stars in the same sky, distant but always there”
#3
Image Source: Freepik
“Cousins are the ones who turn ordinary moments into extraordinary memories”
#4
Image Source: Freepik
“The best kind of cousin is one you can have fun with even when you’re not doing anything at all”
Image Source: Freepik
#5
“Cousins are there to pick you up when you fall, even if they’re the ones who tripped you”
#6
Image Source: Freepik
“Cousins are the ones who understand your crazy family, because they’re a part of it too”
#7
Image Source: Freepik
“We didn’t realize we were making memories; we just knew we were having fun”
#8
Image Source: Freepik
#9
Image Source: Freepik
“Gossiping with cousins during a family function is more fun than the actual program”
“A real cousin is someone who walks in when the rest of the world walks out”
#10
Image Source: Freepik
Click Here
For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.