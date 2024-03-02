Heading 3

Jiya Surana

March 02, 2024

10 Creamy chicken curries

Roasted and seasoned chicken in a creamy malai and milk sauce, perfect for special events

Murgh Malaiwala

Bursting with classic Indian spices, tender chicken in a rich coriander-flavored gravy

Creamy Dhaniya Chicken

Incredibly tender pan-fried chicken with a flavorful, garlicky mushroom sauce

Creamy Mushroom Chicken

A creamier and whiter twist on butter chicken, pairs well with naan, rice, roti, or pulao

White Butter Chicken

Creamy chicken curry with a tangy twist using thick yogurt. Perfect with pulao, rice, or roti

Dahi chicken 

Rich cream sauce with garlic and herb-infused chicken breasts. A quick, impressive dinner option

Creamy Herb Chicken

Experience a burst of flavors in this Keralan-style curry with roasted spices, curry leaves, and coconut milk

Coconut Chicken Curry

A creamy and aromatic curry cooked in a traditional handi pot

Chicken Handi

Chicken Shahi Korma

A royal and creamy curry made with cashews, almonds, and aromatic spices

A rich and creamy curry with a blend of spices and flavors from Hyderabad

Chicken Hyderabadi

