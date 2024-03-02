Heading 3
Jiya Surana
lifestyle
March 02, 2024
10 Creamy chicken curries
Roasted and seasoned chicken in a creamy malai and milk sauce, perfect for special events
Murgh Malaiwala
Image Source: Shutterstock
Bursting with classic Indian spices, tender chicken in a rich coriander-flavored gravy
Creamy Dhaniya Chicken
Image Source: Shutterstock
Incredibly tender pan-fried chicken with a flavorful, garlicky mushroom sauce
Creamy Mushroom Chicken
Image Source: Shutterstock
A creamier and whiter twist on butter chicken, pairs well with naan, rice, roti, or pulao
White Butter Chicken
Image Source: Shutterstock
Creamy chicken curry with a tangy twist using thick yogurt. Perfect with pulao, rice, or roti
Image Source: Shutterstock
Dahi chicken
Rich cream sauce with garlic and herb-infused chicken breasts. A quick, impressive dinner option
Creamy Herb Chicken
Image Source: Shutterstock
Experience a burst of flavors in this Keralan-style curry with roasted spices, curry leaves, and coconut milk
Coconut Chicken Curry
Image Source: Shutterstock
A creamy and aromatic curry cooked in a traditional handi pot
Chicken Handi
Image Source: Shutterstock
Chicken Shahi Korma
Image Source: Shutterstock
A royal and creamy curry made with cashews, almonds, and aromatic spices
A rich and creamy curry with a blend of spices and flavors from Hyderabad
Chicken Hyderabadi
Image Source: Shutterstock
Click Here
For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.