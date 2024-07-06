Heading 3

Mohit K Dixit

lifestyle 

july 06, 2024

10 Creative ways to ask for a hug

I'm feeling lonely. Can you hug me?

Can you wrap your arms around me?

I need some comfort

Could you hold me for a bit?

I'm feeling down, a hug would help

I just need to be held

Can I get a hug from you?

I'm in need of a hug

Only a hug can fix me now

A hug would mean a lot to me right now

