Mohit K Dixit

lifestyle 

july 07, 2024

10 Creative ways to ask for a kiss 

Can I steal a moment of your time?

#1

Close your eyes and trust me for a second

#2

There's something on your lips. Let me get it for you

#3

Do you believe in the magic of a first kiss?

#4

I bet you can't kiss me without smiling

#5

What would you do if I leaned in closer?

#6

I think there's something we haven't tried yet

#7

Do you want to make this moment even more memorable?

#8

I wonder what it would feel like to kiss you

#9

How about we seal this moment with something special?

#10

