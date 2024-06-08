Heading 3

10 creative ways to say Goodbye

See you later, alligator

#1

Take care, polar bear

#2

Catch you on the flip side

#3

Hasta la vista, baby

#4

Adios, amigos

#5

It was nice to see you again

#6

Ciao for now

#7

It was a pleasure speaking with you

#8

See you then!

#9

Until we meet again

#10

