Mohit K Dixit
Lifestyle
NOVEMBER 24, 2023
10 creative ways to say 'Hello'
Hey, buddy! Mind if we meet now? I saw you ages ago
#1
Image Source: Pexels
Hello! How are you doing? Oh, your rays are already making my day brighter!
#2
Image Source: Pexels
Howdy bro! Tell me what’s new going on!
#3
Image Source: Pexels
Hey, boo. What are you doing? You just brightened up my day!
#4
Image Source: Pexels
Greetings and salutations, my main!
#5
Image Source: Pexels
Howdy, mister! How are ya?
#6
Image Source: Pexels
Morning young man! So good to see ya!
#7
Image Source: Pexels
Whatcha up to, bro?
#8
Image Source: Pexels
Namaste dost! How long has it been?
#9
Image Source: Pexels
Hello, nice to see you! Will love to see you again
#10
Image Source: Pexels
