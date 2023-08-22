Heading 3
AUGUST 22, 2023
10 cringe pickup lines
One’s name is special to them. A pickup line like “Do you have a name, or can I call you mine?” may not please them
Name
Google can be the answer to your quest but not this one! “Is your name Google? Because you have everything I have been searching for.”
Google
Tickets are important, but this one can pass. “Are you a parking ticket? Because you have got ‘fine’ written all over you.”
Ticket
Maps can be helpful but this one might not help. “Do you have a map? I just got lost in your eyes.”
Map
Internet
Internet connection is a must in today’s time! But this one will not work. “Are you a Wi-Fi signal? Because I am feeling a connection.”
Future
A strong relationship envisions the future! But this pickup line is below par. “Are you a time traveler? Because I can see you in my future.”
Band-Aids can be useful but this one might not help your case! “Do you have a Band-Aid? I just scraped my knee falling for you.”
Band-Aid
Tornados can be disastrous and this one is no less! “Are you a tornado? Because you are making my heart spin.”
Tornado
Picture
Good pictures are difficult but this pickup line will not help your case. “Are you a camera? Every time I look at you, I smile.”
No one likes sunburn, especially as a pickup line! “Do you have a sunburn, or are you always this hot?”
Sunburn
