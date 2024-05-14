Heading 3
Aditi Singh
Lifestyle
may 14, 2024
10 Crispy Cutlet Options For Evening Snacks
Ground chicken is mixed with spices, shaped into patties, and then fried; when served with mint chutney, the perfect taste multifold
Chicken Cutlet
Image: freepik
Mashed potatoes are mixed with assorted vegetables, and then are shaped into patties, then fried; this crunchy snack is every Indian household’s must
Vegetable Cutlet
Image: freepik
A popular Bengali side dish; minced fish is mixed with spices, and is often served with dishes to enhance the overall taste of the meal!
Fish Cutlet
Image: freepik
Paneer cutlet is the most ordered restaurant tea-time snack because it amalgamated soft and crunchy texture!
Paneer Cutlet
Image: freepik
Hard-boiled eggs are coated in a mixture of mashed potatoes and spices; making up for a tasty dish!
Image: freepik
Egg Cutlet
Here, minced soya chunks are mixed with spices, for a nutritious yet toothsome snack option!
Soya Cutlet
Image: freepik
Corns are mixed with a filling of cheese and potato; it offers a perfect taste and will surely surprise your taste buds!
Corn Cutlet
Image: freepik
Chopped mushrooms are mixed with spices; it is a famous gourmet dish that provides an exotic taste!
Mushroom Cutlet
Image: freepik
Quinoa Cutlet
Image: freepik
Cooked quinoa is mixed with vegetables and spices, then is shaped into round or elongated patties, and fried; offering a healthy yet tasty tea-time munching!
Boiled lentils are mixed with spices, breadcrumbs, and herbs; it tastes heavenly and absolutely crunchy!
Lentil Cutlet
Image: freepik
