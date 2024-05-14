Heading 3

10 Crispy Cutlet Options For Evening Snacks

Ground chicken is mixed with spices, shaped into patties, and then fried; when served with mint chutney, the perfect taste multifold

Chicken Cutlet

 Mashed potatoes are mixed with assorted vegetables, and then are shaped into patties, then fried; this crunchy snack is every Indian household’s must

 Vegetable Cutlet

A popular Bengali side dish; minced fish is mixed with spices, and is often served with dishes to enhance the overall taste of the meal! 

Fish Cutlet

Paneer cutlet is the most ordered restaurant tea-time snack because it amalgamated soft and crunchy texture! 

 Paneer Cutlet

Hard-boiled eggs are coated in a mixture of mashed potatoes and spices; making up for a tasty dish!

 Egg Cutlet

Here, minced soya chunks are mixed with spices, for a nutritious yet toothsome snack option! 

 Soya Cutlet

Corns are mixed with a filling of cheese and potato; it offers a perfect taste and will surely surprise your taste buds! 

Corn Cutlet

Chopped mushrooms are mixed with spices; it is a famous gourmet dish that provides an exotic taste!

 Mushroom Cutlet

 Quinoa Cutlet

Cooked quinoa is mixed with vegetables and spices, then is shaped into round or elongated patties, and fried; offering a healthy yet tasty tea-time munching! 

Boiled lentils are mixed with spices, breadcrumbs, and herbs; it tastes heavenly and absolutely crunchy! 

 Lentil Cutlet

