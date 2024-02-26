Heading 3
Priyanshi Shah
lifestyle
FEBRUARY 26, 2024
10 Cuddle Quotes To Show Your Love
“When it's cold & dark at night, and we’re alone together, I long to take you in my arms, and cuddle you forever”
#1
Image Source: freepik
“Cuddling with you would be perfect right now”
#2
Image Source: freepik
“Kinda rude how it’s perfect cuddle weather and I'm not getting any cuddles”
#3
Image Source: freepik
“When I say I miss you, it actually means that I need to kiss you, hug you and cuddle with you to wipe all my sorrows away”
#4
Image Source: freepik
“In the mood for endless cuddles with you”
Image Source: freepik
#5
“It's cuddling season. If you’re secretly in love with me, now is the time to let me know”
#6
Image Source: freepik
“I want to lie under the stars with you and cuddle in your arms and forget about everything while it's just me and you”
#7
Image Source: freepik
“I want a weekend full of cuddles, kisses and laughter with you”
#8
Image Source: freepik
#9
Image Source: freepik
"There's nothing better than cuddling with someone you love"
"Cuddling is one of life's simple pleasures that never gets old"
#10
Image Source: freepik
