FEBRUARY 26, 2024

10 Cuddle Quotes To Show Your Love

“When it's cold & dark at night, and we’re alone together, I long to take you in my arms, and cuddle you forever”

“Cuddling with you would be perfect right now”

“Kinda rude how it’s perfect cuddle weather and I'm not getting any cuddles”

“When I say I miss you, it actually means that I need to kiss you, hug you and cuddle with you to wipe all my sorrows away”

“In the mood for endless cuddles with you”

“It's cuddling season. If you’re secretly in love with me, now is the time to let me know”

“I want to lie under the stars with you and cuddle in your arms and forget about everything while it's just me and you”

“I want a weekend full of cuddles, kisses and laughter with you”

"There's nothing better than cuddling with someone you love"

"Cuddling is one of life's simple pleasures that never gets old"

