Heading 3
Priyanshi Shah
lifestyle
March 19, 2024
10 Culinary Delights of Chhatisgarh
A wholesome Chhatisgarh dish made with mixed vegetables and bamboo shoots, a spicy, and nutritious dish often served on special occasions
Aamat
Image Source: freepik
A healthy snack made by steaming balls of Bengal gram flour mixed with various vegetables and spices, best served with coriander and mint chutney
Befauri
Image Source: freepik
A popular street food made by deep-frying slices of various vegetables coated in batter of Bengal gram flour and spices, perfect for enjoying with tea
Bhajia
Image Source: freepik
A quick and simple fried snack made from rice flour often served with pickle, curd, or curry
Image Source: freepik
Chousela
A traditional dish consisting of dumplings made from Bengal gram flour soaked in tempered curd, best enjoyed with rice
Dubkikadhi
Image Source: freepik
Healthy steamed dumplings made from a mixture of overnight soaked Bengal gram, rice flour, garlic, and chilies, offering a delightful aroma
Farra
Image Source: freepik
A festive sweet made during the Pola festival, composed of wheat jaggery, coconut, and cardamom, deep-fried for a longer shelf life
Khurmi
Image Source: freepik
Tilgur
Image Source: freepik
A popular sweet made from sesame seeds, roasted peanuts, and jaggery, often served during Makar Sankranti
Crispy fritters made from coarsely ground split green gram mixed with spices, typically enjoyed during winters with tea
Moong Bara
Image Source: freepik
Image Source: freepik
Healthy and filling steamed dumplings made from rice flour, sesame seeds, garlic, and coriander leaves, perfect for breakfast
Muthia
For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.
Click Here