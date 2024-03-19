Heading 3

Priyanshi Shah

lifestyle 

March 19, 2024

10 Culinary Delights of Chhatisgarh

A wholesome Chhatisgarh dish made with mixed vegetables and bamboo shoots, a spicy, and nutritious dish often served on special occasions 

Aamat

Image Source: freepik

A healthy snack made by steaming balls of Bengal gram flour mixed with various vegetables and spices, best served with coriander and mint chutney

Befauri

Image Source: freepik

A popular street food made by deep-frying slices of various vegetables coated in batter of Bengal gram flour and spices, perfect for enjoying with tea

Bhajia

Image Source: freepik

A quick and simple fried snack made from rice flour often served with pickle, curd, or curry

Image Source: freepik

Chousela

A traditional dish consisting of dumplings made from Bengal gram flour soaked in tempered curd, best enjoyed with rice

Dubkikadhi

Image Source: freepik

Healthy steamed dumplings made from a mixture of overnight soaked Bengal gram, rice flour, garlic, and chilies, offering a delightful aroma

Farra

Image Source: freepik

A festive sweet made during the Pola festival, composed of wheat jaggery, coconut, and cardamom, deep-fried for a longer shelf life

Khurmi

Image Source: freepik

Tilgur

Image Source: freepik

A popular sweet made from sesame seeds, roasted peanuts, and jaggery, often served during Makar Sankranti

Crispy fritters made from coarsely ground split green gram mixed with spices, typically enjoyed during winters with tea

Moong Bara

Image Source: freepik

Image Source: freepik

Healthy and filling steamed dumplings made from rice flour, sesame seeds, garlic, and coriander leaves, perfect for breakfast

Muthia

For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.

Click Here