Jiya Surana
lifestyle
APRIL 14, 2024
10 curd-based delights
This drink helps not only to beat the heat but also contains necessary minerals
Lassi
Image Source: Freepik
The popularity of chaas is mainly due to its ability to cool down the body and keep it hydrated in the summer
Chaas
Image Source: Freepik
Typically eaten cold as a dessert, it's a popular choice to beat the heat on hot summer days
Shrikhand
Image Source: Freepik
Served chilled as a refreshing dessert and it assists in digestion while also cooling down body during hot weather
Mishti Doi
Image Source: shutterstock
Served cold, it complements hot dishes, biryanis, and kebabs, especially in summer when spicy food can cause more body heat
Image Source: Freepik
Raita
Most popular curd-based snack made with lentil dumplings, yogurt, spices, green chutney, tamarind chutney and condiments
Dahi Vada
Image Source: shutterstock
The mixture of curd and rice with the tadka of mustard seeds and curry leaves is a delightful meal
Curd rice
Image Source: shutterstock
A creamy snack that tastes great and provides a refreshing, savory burst
Dahi Kebab
Image Source: shutterstock
Ghol
Image Source: shutterstock
A classic curd-based drink ideal for summer made by smoothing out cool curd with water
Dahi Wale Aloo is a simple yet delicious dish where potatoes are cooked in spiced curd-based gravy, seasoned with cumin, turmeric, and red chili powder
Dahi Wale Aloo
Image Source: shutterstock
