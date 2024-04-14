Heading 3

APRIL 14, 2024

10 curd-based delights

This drink helps not only to beat the heat but also contains necessary minerals

Lassi 

Image Source: Freepik

The popularity of chaas is mainly due to its ability to cool down the body and keep it hydrated in the summer

Chaas 

Image Source: Freepik

Typically eaten cold as a dessert, it's a popular choice to beat the heat on hot summer days

Shrikhand 

Image Source: Freepik

Served chilled as a refreshing dessert and it assists in digestion while also cooling down body during hot weather

Mishti Doi 

Image Source: shutterstock

Served cold, it complements hot dishes, biryanis, and kebabs, especially in summer when spicy food can cause more body heat

Image Source: Freepik

Raita 

Most popular curd-based snack made with lentil dumplings, yogurt, spices, green chutney, tamarind chutney and condiments

Dahi Vada 

Image Source: shutterstock

The mixture of curd and rice with the tadka of mustard seeds and curry leaves is a delightful meal

Curd rice

Image Source: shutterstock

A creamy snack that tastes great and provides a refreshing, savory burst

Dahi Kebab 

Image Source: shutterstock

Ghol 

Image Source: shutterstock

A classic curd-based drink ideal for summer made by smoothing out cool curd with water

Dahi Wale Aloo is a simple yet delicious dish where potatoes are cooked in spiced curd-based gravy, seasoned with cumin, turmeric, and red chili powder

Dahi Wale Aloo

Image Source: shutterstock

