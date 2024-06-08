Heading 3
Priyanshi Shah
Lifestyle
JUNE 08, 2024
10 Curd face packs for glowing skin
Mix lemon juice, water, and curd, then apply to your face for a brightening effect, ideal for oily and normal skin
Curd and Lemon face pack
Combine curd, and honey, apply for 20 minutes, and rinse for moisturized and smooth skin
Curd and honey face pack
Mix turmeric and curd, apply for 15 minutes, and rinse for clear, glowing skin, perfect for all skin types
Curd and turmeric face pack
Blend oats and curd, apply, and rinse for exfoliated and smooth skin, best for sensitive skin
Curd and oats face pack
Mix gram flour, and curd, apply, and rinse for exfoliated, brightening skin, suitable for all skin types
Curd and Gram flour face pack
Combine multani mitti and curd, apply, and rinse for oil-absorbed, clear skin, ideal for both oily and sensitive skin
Curd and Multani mitti face pack
Apply blended curd and tomato juice, and wash it off to minimize tanning and improve the skin damage
Curd and tomato face pack
Mix orange peel powder, and curd, apply it, and then wash it off to get anti-aging benefits
Curd and orange peel face pack
Combine potato peel juice, and curd, apply, and rinse to restore a natural complexion
Curd and potato peel juice face pack
Curd and cucumber face pack
Blend cucumber juice, and curd, apply it to your face, and rinse it off for a soothing and hydrating effect
