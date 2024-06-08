Heading 3

 Priyanshi Shah

 Lifestyle

JUNE 08, 2024

10 Curd face packs for glowing skin


Mix lemon juice, water, and curd, then apply to your face for a brightening effect, ideal for oily and normal skin

Curd and Lemon face pack

Image source- Freepik 

Combine curd, and honey, apply for 20 minutes, and rinse for moisturized and smooth skin

Curd and honey face pack

Mix turmeric and curd, apply for 15 minutes, and rinse for clear, glowing skin, perfect for all skin types

Curd and turmeric face pack

Blend oats and curd, apply, and rinse for exfoliated and smooth skin, best for sensitive skin

Curd and oats face pack

Mix gram flour, and curd, apply, and rinse for exfoliated, brightening skin, suitable for all skin types

Curd and Gram flour face pack

Combine multani mitti and curd, apply, and rinse for oil-absorbed, clear skin, ideal for both oily and sensitive skin

Curd and Multani mitti face pack

Apply blended curd and tomato juice, and wash it off to minimize tanning and improve the skin damage

Curd and tomato face pack

Mix orange peel powder, and curd, apply it, and then wash it off to get anti-aging benefits

Curd and orange peel face pack

Combine potato peel juice, and curd, apply, and rinse to restore a natural complexion

Curd and potato peel juice face pack

Curd and cucumber face pack

Blend cucumber juice, and curd, apply it to your face, and rinse it off for a soothing and hydrating effect 

