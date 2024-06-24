Heading 3
june 24, 2024
10 custard-based desserts
A custard dessert with cream, egg yolks, sugar, and vanilla, topped with caramelized sugar
CREME BRULEE
Image Source: Freepik
Velvety custard with vibrant fruits like strawberries, bananas, and kiwis
FRUIT CUSTARD
Image Source: Freepik
Combines creamy custard with a tender vanilla-flavoured cake
CUSTARD CAKE
Image Source: Freepik
Layers of custard, sponge cake, fresh fruits, and soft cream
CUSTARD TRIFLE
Image Source: Freepik
Flaky pastry with a creamy custard centre infused with vanilla and cinnamon
Image Source: Freepik
PORTUGUESE CUSTARD TARTS
Buttery crust with a smooth, creamy custard filling
CUSTARD PIE
Image Source: Freepik
Brazilian dessert with eggs, sugar, coconut, and butter
QUINDIM
Image Source: Freepik
Creamy and indulgent ice cream made with a custard base. It's rich, smooth, and packed with flavor
CUSTARD ICE CREAM
Image Source: Freepik
A creamy caramel custard dessert with a layer of caramel sauce
FLAN
Image Source: Freepik
Bread Pudding
Image Source: Freepik
A dessert made with bread soaked in a custard mixture and baked
