Jiya Surana 

Lifestyle

june 24, 2024

10 custard-based desserts

A custard dessert with cream, egg yolks, sugar, and vanilla, topped with caramelized sugar

CREME BRULEE

Image Source: Freepik

Velvety custard with vibrant fruits like strawberries, bananas, and kiwis

FRUIT CUSTARD

Combines creamy custard with a tender vanilla-flavoured cake

CUSTARD CAKE

Layers of custard, sponge cake, fresh fruits, and soft cream

CUSTARD TRIFLE

Flaky pastry with a creamy custard centre infused with vanilla and cinnamon

PORTUGUESE CUSTARD TARTS

Buttery crust with a smooth, creamy custard filling

CUSTARD PIE

Brazilian dessert with eggs, sugar, coconut, and butter

QUINDIM

Creamy and indulgent ice cream made with a custard base. It's rich, smooth, and packed with flavor

CUSTARD ICE CREAM

A creamy caramel custard dessert with a layer of caramel sauce

FLAN

Bread Pudding

A dessert made with bread soaked in a custard mixture and baked

