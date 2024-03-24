Heading 3
Nikita Vishwakarma
lifestyle
March 24, 2024
10 Cute English words & What they mean
Serendipity
Meaning The occurrence and development of events by chance in a happy or beneficial way
Meaning A large or excessive amount of something
Plethora
Meaning A large, hairy bee with a loud buzz, known for its distinctive black and yellow striped appearance
Bumblebee
Meaning A sweet and innocent looking child, often depicted in art as an angelic figure
Cherub
Meaning Speaking or making a soft, hushed sound, conveying a sense of secrecy or intimacy
Whisper
Meaning Lasting for a very short time, fleeting, or transient
Ephemeral
Meaning Something light, delicate, or insubstantial, like a thin, filmy cobweb or fabric
Gossamer
Petrichor
Meaning The pleasant, earthy scent produced when rain falls on dry soil, often considered refreshing
Meaning Having a smooth, sweet, and pleasant flow of sound, typically used to describe voices or music
Mellifluous
