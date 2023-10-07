Heading 3
Mohit K Dixit
lifestyle
OCTOBER 07, 2023
10 cute names for your pet animals
Originating from Italy, Bruno is another word for 'Brown'
Bruno
Image: Pexels
You can call your pet dog with this sweet and adorable name as it means awesome
Tuffy
Image: Pexels
If you have a cat or a kitten, you can name her Ollie. It is one of the most popular names used globally
Ollie
Image: Pexels
This name is inspired by Bugs Bunny and so you can name your pet rabbit 'Bugs'
Bugs
Image: Pexels
This name can be given to your dog, hamster, cat, or even rabbit
Pixie
Image: Pexels
The literal meaning of the name is flower and so you can call your cat by this name
Zara
Image: Pexels
It means deity and is a creative and cute name for your pet dog
Shen
Image: Pexels
If you have a female dog, then you can opt to name her Gia
Gia
Image: Pexels
Fiona is such a name that can be given to a cat or female dog as well
Fiona
Image: Pexels
Be it Coco or Cocoa, it becomes even more cute after you start calling your pet rabbit by this name
CoCo
Image: Pexels
Click Here
For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.