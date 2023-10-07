Heading 3

10 cute names for your pet animals

Originating from Italy, Bruno is another word for 'Brown'

Bruno

Image: Pexels 

You can call your pet dog with this sweet and adorable name as it means awesome

Tuffy

Image: Pexels 

If you have a cat or a kitten, you can name her Ollie. It is one of the most popular names used globally

Ollie

Image: Pexels 

This name is inspired by Bugs Bunny and so you can name your pet rabbit 'Bugs'

Bugs

Image: Pexels 

This name can be given to your dog, hamster, cat, or even rabbit

Pixie

Image: Pexels 

The literal meaning of the name is flower and so you can call your cat by this name

Zara

Image: Pexels 

It means deity and is a creative and cute name for your pet dog

Shen

Image: Pexels 

If you have a female dog, then you can opt to name her Gia

Gia

Image: Pexels 

Fiona is such a name that can be given to a cat or female dog as well

Fiona

Image: Pexels 

Be it Coco or Cocoa, it becomes even more cute after you start calling your pet rabbit by this name

CoCo

Image: Pexels 

