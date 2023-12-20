Heading 3
Mohit K Dixit
Lifestyle
December 20, 2023
10 cute nicknames for your little sister
Every girl loves a barbie doll, you can name her after the infamous doll itself
Barbie
Image Source: Pexels
Your little sister is nothing less than a doll for you, call her babydoll
Babydoll
Image Source: Pexels
If your sister is very goofy and cute, call her munchkins
Munchkins
Image Source: Pexels
If your sister is very foodie and loves cupcake, name her after the dessert itself
Cupcake
Image Source: Pexels
Just another way of letting your sister know how adorable she is and how much you love her
Sweetie
Image Source: Pexels
Calling her Kiddo will be the perfect nickname. Isn't it?
Kiddo
Image Source: Pexels
Indians often love to call their younger ones, Babu
Babu
Image Source: Pexels
The nickname Lilliput is perfect for the sissy, who loves to be around you and has a ton of curiosity
Lilliput
Image Source: Pexels
If she is talkative in nature, name her Chit-Chat and see her reaction
Chit-chat
Image Source: Pexels
Another Indian name which is very popular in our households
Bittu
Image Source: Pexels
