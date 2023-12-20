Heading 3

Mohit K Dixit 

Lifestyle 

December 20, 2023

10 cute nicknames for your little sister

Every girl loves a barbie doll, you can name her after the infamous doll itself 

Barbie

Image Source: Pexels 

Your little sister is nothing less than a doll for you, call her babydoll 

Babydoll

Image Source: Pexels 

If your sister is very goofy and cute, call her munchkins 

Munchkins

Image Source: Pexels 

If your sister is very foodie and loves cupcake, name her after the dessert itself 

 Cupcake

Image Source: Pexels 

Just another way of letting your sister know how adorable she is and how much you love her 

Sweetie

Image Source: Pexels 

Calling her Kiddo will be the perfect nickname. Isn't it? 

 Kiddo

Image Source: Pexels 

Indians often love to call their younger ones, Babu

 Babu 

Image Source: Pexels 

The nickname Lilliput is perfect for the sissy, who loves to be around you and has a ton of curiosity 

 Lilliput

Image Source: Pexels 

If she is talkative in nature, name her Chit-Chat and see her reaction 

Chit-chat

Image Source: Pexels 

Another Indian name which is very popular in our households 

 Bittu

Image Source: Pexels 

For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.

Click Here