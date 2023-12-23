Heading 3

Mohit K Dixit 

lifestyle 

December 23, 2023

10 cute things for couples to do at home

Invest in a good board game and play it together. Keep a record of who won the game each time 

Board Games

Togetherness is the key to a healthy relationship. Cook together to enjoy together 

Cook Together 

Sing your heart out on karaoke tunes. Make beautiful, or hilarious, memories with each other

Karaoke Night

Have a spa night at home and give each other a good massage. Prepare for it by purchasing scented candles and essential oils 

Spa Night

Cuddle on the bed or sofa and watch movies or shows 

Netflix & Chill

Sharing jokes and laughing together can bring you both closer. Organize your own personal stand-up comedy night 

Stand-Up Night

Transform your bedroom by adding fairy lights for a cozy and magical atmosphere

Design your bedroom

Have a confession night with your partner. Confess all your deep, dark secrets and try not to be judgmental towards each other 

Confession Night

Wedding vows need not be the only promises you make to each other. Write cute promises to each other and preserve them as memories

Cute Promises

Dress up and get ready to click some memorable pictures of each other 

 Photoshoot

