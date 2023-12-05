Heading 3
Mohit K Dixit
Lifestyle
December 05, 2023
10 cute things to say to your crush
When you enter a room, everyone drops what they are doing to soak in your gorgeousness
#1
Image Source: Pexels
Do you believe in love in the first text? You may delete this one, and I can still keep texting until you do
#2
Image Source: Pexels
I like waking up late. Now I like you more than that
#3
Image Source: Pexels
If everything in my life had to change, I would keep you as my only constant
#4
Image Source: Pexels
I keep reliving the beautiful moments spent with you on a loop
#5
Image Source: Pexels
Stop, wait, no, smile again. I just wanted to see your face light up as you smile
#6
Image Source: Pexels
Everyone knows what a fantastic person you are. What do you think about me?
#7
Image Source: Pexels
There is never a dull moment when you’re around me
#8
Image Source: Pexels
If Santa asks me what I want for Christmas, I’ll tell I want you
#9
Image Source: Pexels
Disneyland is not the happiest place on Earth. Standing next to you is
#10
Image Source: Pexels
