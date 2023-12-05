Heading 3

Mohit K Dixit 

Lifestyle 

December 05, 2023

10 cute things to say to your crush

When you enter a room, everyone drops what they are doing to soak in your gorgeousness

#1

Image Source: Pexels 

Do you believe in love in the first text? You may delete this one, and I can still keep texting until you do

#2

Image Source: Pexels 

I like waking up late. Now I like you more than that

#3

Image Source: Pexels 

If everything in my life had to change, I would keep you as my only constant

#4

Image Source: Pexels 

I keep reliving the beautiful moments spent with you on a loop

#5

Image Source: Pexels 

Stop, wait, no, smile again. I just wanted to see your face light up as you smile

#6

Image Source: Pexels 

Everyone knows what a fantastic person you are. What do you think about me?

#7

Image Source: Pexels

There is never a dull moment when you’re around me

#8

Image Source: Pexels 

If Santa asks me what I want for Christmas, I’ll tell I want you

#9

Image Source: Pexels 

Disneyland is not the happiest place on Earth. Standing next to you is

#10

Image Source: Pexels 

