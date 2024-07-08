Heading 3
Priyanshi Shah
Lifestyle
july 08, 2024
10 cute ways to annoy your Mom
When she’s sleeping, stand next to her bed, and poke her arm calling “Mom, Mom” until she wakes up
#1
Image Source: Freepik
When she’s doing her work on the computer come to her every 2 minutes just to ask if you can play some games on the computer
#2
Image Source: Freepik
Irritate her by asking for every 2nd thing you see on the shelf at the grocery store
#3
Image Source: Freepik
Tell her that you want to drink milk and then leave it in the kitchen only for Mom to find it after a couple of hours, and yell at you
#4
Image Source: Freepik
Do your homework 5 minutes before you’re supposed to leave for school
#5
Image Source: Freepik
Be grumpy about being hungry and say no to every food your Mom cooks for you
Image Source: Freepik
#6
When your Mom asks what you want to eat for dinner,tell her that you’re okay with anything, and then tell her that you don’t want to eat
#7
Image Source: Freepik
Make your Mom yell at you by picking your nose and wiping in on the wall when no one is looking
#8
Image Source: Freepik
When your Mom is preparing dinner put the used spoon in the bowl only to irritate her
#9
Image Source: Freepik
When your Mom is done cleaning, spoil your bed and keep your belongings here and there
#10
Image Source: Freepik
Click Here
For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.