Heading 3

Priyanshi Shah

Lifestyle

july 08, 2024

10 cute ways to annoy your Mom

When she’s sleeping, stand next to her bed, and poke her arm calling “Mom, Mom” until she wakes up

#1

Image Source: Freepik

When she’s doing her work on the computer come to her every 2 minutes just to ask if you can play some games on the computer

#2

Image Source: Freepik

Irritate her by asking for every 2nd thing you see on the shelf at the grocery store

#3

Image Source: Freepik

Tell her that you want to drink milk and then leave it in the kitchen only for Mom to find it after a couple of hours, and yell at you

#4

Image Source: Freepik

Do your homework 5 minutes before you’re supposed to leave for school

#5

Image Source: Freepik

Be grumpy about being hungry and say no to every food your Mom cooks for you

Image Source: Freepik

#6

When your Mom asks what you want to eat for dinner,tell her that you’re okay with anything, and then tell her that you don’t want to eat

#7

Image Source: Freepik

Make your Mom yell at you by picking your nose and wiping in on the wall when no one is looking

#8

Image Source: Freepik

When your Mom is preparing dinner put the used spoon in the bowl only to irritate her

#9

Image Source: Freepik

When your Mom is done cleaning, spoil your bed and keep your belongings here and there 

#10

Image Source: Freepik

For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.

Click Here