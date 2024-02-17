Heading 3

Jiya Surana

FEBRUARY 17, 2024

10 Dal breakfast dishes to try

Nutritious twist on idlis, lighter and fluffier with added dal

Dal Idli 

Crispy South Indian fritters, spiced with cumin and curry leaves

Dal Vada

Flavourful lentil-stuffed flatbread, perfect with yoghurt or chutney for breakfast

Dal Paratha 

Quick and savoury lentil pancakes with herbs and veggies, high in protein and fibre

Dal Chilla

Steamed savoury cake made from fermented lentil batter. A light and spongy delight from Gujarat

Dal Dhokla 

Nutritious upma with lentils, seasoned with mustard seeds and curry leaves

Dal Upma 

A savory cake made with a mix of lentils, rice, and vegetables

Dal Handvo

A crispy crepe made with fermented lentil and rice batter, served with chutney

Dal Dosa

Urad Dal Appe

A delicious dish prepared from soaked urad dal, rice, and fenugreek seeds 

It's a flavorful and crispy snack made with mashed lentils, spices, and breadcrumbs

Dal Cutlet 

