Jiya Surana
lifestyle
FEBRUARY 17, 2024
10 Dal breakfast dishes to try
Nutritious twist on idlis, lighter and fluffier with added dal
Dal Idli
Crispy South Indian fritters, spiced with cumin and curry leaves
Dal Vada
Flavourful lentil-stuffed flatbread, perfect with yoghurt or chutney for breakfast
Dal Paratha
Quick and savoury lentil pancakes with herbs and veggies, high in protein and fibre
Dal Chilla
Steamed savoury cake made from fermented lentil batter. A light and spongy delight from Gujarat
Dal Dhokla
Nutritious upma with lentils, seasoned with mustard seeds and curry leaves
Dal Upma
A savory cake made with a mix of lentils, rice, and vegetables
Dal Handvo
A crispy crepe made with fermented lentil and rice batter, served with chutney
Dal Dosa
Urad Dal Appe
A delicious dish prepared from soaked urad dal, rice, and fenugreek seeds
It's a flavorful and crispy snack made with mashed lentils, spices, and breadcrumbs
Dal Cutlet
