Heading 3

Priyanshi Shah

lifestyle 

March 30, 2024

10 Dal recipes to try

Enjoy this unique dal prepared with an earthy aroma, made with red masoor dal, garlic, and clay pieces

Dal tempered with clay

Image Source: Freepik

This yummy dal from Punjab is made with black dal, butter, cream, and lots of love, perfect with chapati or rice

Maa ki dal

Image Source: Freepik

This dal with the perfect blend of sweet and tangy is prepared in Gujarati style with toor dal, potatoes, peanuts, and spices

Gujarati Dal

Image Source: Freepik

Creamy chana dal prepared with the delicious aroma of mustard and coconut, tastes the best rice or chapati

Bengali-style Tadka Dal

Image Source: Freepik

This special dal from Sindhi cuisine is made by mixing five dal with spices, making it creamy and full of nutrients

Image Source: Freepik

Panchratna dal

A creamy and tasty dal made with urad dal, spices, tomato puree, and cream, making it a favorite for dinner and parties

Dal Makhni

Image Source: Freepik

A simple and impressive dal made with chironji nuts and Indian flavors, perfect for a satisfactory meal

Chironji ki dal

Image Source: Freepik

A comforting Maharastian dal made with yellow gram, spices, and kokum served with rice or chapati

Aamti

Image Source: Freepik

Dal parantha

Image Source: Freepik

This perfect brunch or dinner dish is made with parantha stuffed with mashed moong dal and served with curd

This nutritious pancake is made with moong dal, perfect for breakfast or snack

Moong Dal Cheela

Image Source: Freepik

For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.

Click Here