Priyanshi Shah
lifestyle
March 30, 2024
10 Dal recipes to try
Enjoy this unique dal prepared with an earthy aroma, made with red masoor dal, garlic, and clay pieces
Dal tempered with clay
This yummy dal from Punjab is made with black dal, butter, cream, and lots of love, perfect with chapati or rice
Maa ki dal
This dal with the perfect blend of sweet and tangy is prepared in Gujarati style with toor dal, potatoes, peanuts, and spices
Gujarati Dal
Creamy chana dal prepared with the delicious aroma of mustard and coconut, tastes the best rice or chapati
Bengali-style Tadka Dal
This special dal from Sindhi cuisine is made by mixing five dal with spices, making it creamy and full of nutrients
Panchratna dal
A creamy and tasty dal made with urad dal, spices, tomato puree, and cream, making it a favorite for dinner and parties
Dal Makhni
A simple and impressive dal made with chironji nuts and Indian flavors, perfect for a satisfactory meal
Chironji ki dal
A comforting Maharastian dal made with yellow gram, spices, and kokum served with rice or chapati
Aamti
Dal parantha
This perfect brunch or dinner dish is made with parantha stuffed with mashed moong dal and served with curd
This nutritious pancake is made with moong dal, perfect for breakfast or snack
Moong Dal Cheela
