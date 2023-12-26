10 dark romance books to read

The second book in the Made Series, a dark mafia romance companion novel series, would recommend starting from the Sweetest Oblivion. This book follows the story of Gianna and Christian from the first book and how they got where they are
The Maddest Obsession, Danielle Lori
The first book of the Dark Verse series, a dark contemporary mafia romance novel. This book is about Tristan and Morana, who want to kill each other but, through a series of events, end up falling in love. Do read the whole series
The Predator, Runyx
The first book in the Born in Blood Mafia Chronicles revolves around Aria Scuderi and Luca Vitiello as they navigate the complexities of an arranged marriage in the violent world of organized crime. Do check out the whole series
Bound By Honor, Cora Reilly
A seductive journey into the dark and complex world of Aiden King and Elsa Quinn, where forbidden desires entwine with suspense, creating a riveting tale of passion and power
Deviant King, Rina Kent
It is the second book in the Camorra Chronicles, about Nino Falcone and Kiara, Luca’s cousin. This series is connected with the Born in Blood Mafia Chronicles, also by the same author; it is recommended to start from Bound by Honor
Twisted Emotions, Cora Reilly
A tantalizing blend of suspense and romance, where secrets and desire intertwine, leading readers on an intricate journey through a world of deception, passion, and unexpected alliances
Vow of Deception, Rina Kent
This is the first book in the series, a dark mafia romance book. The story follows Aurora as she deals with the strain of her engagement by calling a hotline called sinners anonymous. Do check out the whole series
Sinners Anonymous, Somme Sketcher
A riveting romantic suspense that delves into the intricate world of forbidden love, secrets, and redemption as two souls battle against the shadows of their pasts. Do check out the whole series
Merciless Saints, Michelle Heard
The first book of the Cat and Mouse duet is a dark stalker romance. This book revolves around Adeline Reilly, a young author, and her stalker, Zade Meadows, the leader of an underground organization
Haunting Adeline, H. D. Carlton
A dark and alluring romance where power, danger, and a magnetic connection converge in a captivating tale of a fierce mafia prince and the woman who becomes entangled in his tumultuous world