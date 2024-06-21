Heading 3

Jiya Surana

lifestyle 

june 21, 2024

10 dating app openers

Ooh, I was hoping you'd match me. What sold you?

#1

What's one thing you're procrastinating on right now?

#2

Quick, send me the last 3 emojis you used

#3

Do you believe in love at first swipe, or should I unmatch and swipe again?

#4

Is your name Google? Because you have everything I've been searching for!

#5

Do you have a name, or can I call you mine

#6

I love that third photo on your profile. Where was it taken?

#7

Are you a Wi-Fi signal? Because I'm feeling a strong connection

#8

What's the best piece of advice you've ever received about dating?

#9

Are you a camera? Every time I look at your profile, I smile

#10

