Mohit K Dixit
Lifestyle
December 19, 2023
10 Dating tips for introverts
Don't spend too much effort trying to be witty and clever. Instead, show your true personality
Stay true to yourself
Image Source: Pexels
Online dating can be a good option for introverts. When you become comfortable with each other, you can ask for an in-person meeting
Try online dating first
Image Source: Pexels
Choose a quieter venue rather than opting for a trendy and noisy restaurant where you may not feel as comfortable
Opt for quieter venues
Image Source: Pexels
Don't rush things. Take your time to get comfortable with your date
Take things slow
Image Source: Pexels
Make an effort to be an interesting personality. This will make your date want a second date
Show your interesting side
Image Source: Pexels
Try to open up slowly. Listen carefully to your date and show interest in what they say
Listen carefully and open up gradually
Image Source: Pexels
Compliment them with a flower or a hand-written letter
Give thoughtful gifts
Image Source: Pexels
Tell them how you want to move this relationship forward. Discuss your priorities, hobbies and interests
Discuss where you see this going
Image Source: Pexels
Don't focus too much on your looks. It's your nature, intelligence and personality that will attract them to you
Let your personality shine
Image Source: Pexels
End your date on a happy note. Share hugs and kisses and tell your date what you found special about them
End on a sweet note
Image Source: Pexels
