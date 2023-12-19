Heading 3

December 19, 2023

10 Dating tips for introverts 

Don't spend too much effort trying to be witty and clever. Instead, show your true personality

Stay true to yourself

Online dating can be a good option for introverts. When you become comfortable with each other, you can ask for an in-person meeting 

 Try online dating first

Choose a quieter venue rather than opting for a trendy and noisy restaurant where you may not feel as comfortable

Opt for quieter venues

Don't rush things. Take your time to get comfortable with your date

Take things slow

Make an effort to be an interesting personality. This will make your date want a second date

Show your interesting side

Try to open up slowly. Listen carefully to your date and show interest in what they say

Listen carefully and open up gradually

Compliment them with a flower or a hand-written letter

Give thoughtful gifts

Tell them how you want to move this relationship forward. Discuss your priorities, hobbies and interests

 Discuss where you see this going

Don't focus too much on your looks. It's your nature, intelligence and personality that will attract them to you

Let your personality shine

End your date on a happy note. Share hugs and kisses and tell your date what you found special about them

End on a sweet note

