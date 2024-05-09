Heading 3
Aditi Singh
Lifestyle
MAY 09, 2024
10 Decadent And Velvety Muffin Varieties
This classic and everyone’s favorite muffin is made with Rich cocoa and chocolate chips
Double Chocolate Muffins
Images: Pexels
Bursting with juicy blueberries and a creamy cheesecake-like filling; a perfect amalgamation of strong and tasty flavors!
Blueberry Cream Cheese Muffins
Images: Pexels
Moist banana muffins swirled with Nutella for a delightful flavor combination; a perfect sweet treat!
Banana Nutella Muffins
Images: Pexels
Tart raspberries are paired with sweet white chocolate chunks for a luxurious taste and a vibrant hue
Raspberry White Chocolate Muffins
Images: Pexels
Tangy lemon flavor is complemented by the crunch of poppy seeds; can you imagine the flavors that it will offer!
Lemon Poppy Seed Muffins
Images: Pexels
Here, red velvet batter Is filled with a creamy cheesecake center and this muffin’s first bite is going to transport you into absolute bliss!
Red Velvet Cheesecake Muffins
Images: Pexels
All the flavors of a cinnamon roll are swirled in a convenient muffin form, topped with a sweet glaze; making up for a creamy treat!
Images: Pexels
Cinnamon Roll Muffins
Spiced pumpkin muffins with a creamy swirl of cream cheese filling is a must have muffin flavor to devour if you have a sweet-tooth!
Pumpkin Cream Cheese Muffins
Images: Pexels
Espresso-infused chocolate muffins are topped with a salted caramel drizzle; a sweet haven for coffee lovers!
Salted Caramel Mocha Muffins
Images: Pexels
Nutty Muffins
Images: Pexels
Coconut and chocolate muffins are studded with almonds, reminiscent of the classic candy bar; has a nutty and creamy flavor
