Priyanshi Shah
lifestyle
june 02, 2024
10 decent Things to Say in Bed
“You mean everything to me” - to make he/she feel good
#1
"I feel so loved and cherished with you" - to express that you’re enjoying with him
#2
“You make me feel amazing baby” - to express that you’re feeling good
#3
"Your touch is so comforting" - to express the passion and comfort of the moment
#4
“Does that feel good?” - to ask if he/she is feeling satisfaction
#5
"I trust you completely" - to make your partner feel that you’re here with your own wish
#6
“I love it when you slide into me the first time like that. I want that feeling over and over” - to express your specific longing for that first moment
#7
"I love exploring with you; it's always an adventure" - to convey how their actions are building excitement in you
#8
“You feel so good” - to make them feel that their efforts are making you feel joy
#9
"You make me feel safe and secure" - say this to make them feel that you safe in their arms
#10
