Priyanshi Shah

lifestyle 

june 02, 2024

10 decent Things to Say in Bed

“You mean everything to me” - to make he/she feel good

"I feel so loved and cherished with you" - to express that you’re enjoying with him

“You make me feel amazing baby” - to express that you’re feeling good

"Your touch is so comforting" - to express the passion and comfort of the moment

“Does that feel good?” - to ask if he/she is feeling satisfaction

"I trust you completely" - to make your partner feel that you’re here with your own wish

“I love it when you slide into me the first time like that. I want that feeling over and over” - to express your specific longing for that first moment 

"I love exploring with you; it's always an adventure" - to convey how their actions are building excitement in you 

“You feel so good” - to make them feel that their efforts are making you feel joy

"You make me feel safe and secure" - say this to make them feel that you safe in their arms 

