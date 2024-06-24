Heading 3

Sanjukta Choudhury

lifestyle 

june 24, 2024

10 Deep Conditioning Masks to Nourish Dry Hair

Mash 1 ripe avocado until smooth, then mix in 2 tablespoons of honey and 2 tablespoons of olive oil. Apply the mixture to damp hair, focusing on the ends. Leave it on for 30 minutes, then rinse and shampoo for deeply nourished hair

Avocado and Honey Mask

Image Source: Freepik

Mash 1 ripe banana until smooth and mix in 2 tablespoons of coconut oil. Apply the mask to damp hair, leave it on for 20-30 minutes, then rinse and shampoo. This mask hydrates and revitalizes dry hair

Coconut Oil and Banana Mask

Image Source: Freepik

Combine 1/2 cup of plain yogurt with 2 tablespoons of olive oil. Apply to damp hair, ensuring even coverage. Leave it on for 20 minutes, then rinse and shampoo. This mask adds moisture and shine to your hair

Yogurt and Olive Oil Mask

Image Source: Freepik

Mix 1 egg with 2 tablespoons of mayonnaise until well blended. Apply to damp hair, focusing on dry areas. Leave it on for 20 minutes, then rinse and shampoo. This protein-rich mask strengthens and hydrates hair

Egg and Mayonnaise Mask

Image Source: Freepik

Blend 1/2 cup of aloe vera gel with 1/2 cup of coconut milk. Apply to damp hair and leave it on for 30 minutes. Rinse and shampoo for soft, nourished hair. This mask soothes and moisturizes the scalp and hair

Image Source: Freepik

Aloe Vera and Coconut Milk Mask

Mix 2 tablespoons of honey with 2 tablespoons of olive oil. Apply to damp hair, focusing on the ends. Leave it on for 20-30 minutes, then rinse and shampoo. This mask provides deep hydration and shine

Honey and Olive Oil Mask

Image Source: Freepik

Melt 2 tablespoons of shea butter and mix in 1 tablespoon of argan oil. Apply to damp hair, leave it on for 30 minutes, then rinse and shampoo. This mask deeply conditions and restores dry, damaged hair

Shea Butter and Argan Oil Mask

Image Source: Freepik

Combine 2 tablespoons of apple cider vinegar with 2 tablespoons of honey. Apply to damp hair, leave it on for 15-20 minutes, then rinse and shampoo. This mask balances scalp pH and adds moisture

Apple Cider Vinegar and Honey Mask

Image Source: Freepik

Castor Oil and Aloe Vera Mask

Image Source: Freepik

Mix 2 tablespoons of castor oil with 2 tablespoons of aloe vera gel. Apply to damp hair, leave it on for 30 minutes, then rinse and shampoo. This mask promotes hair growth and nourishes dry strands

Brew 1 cup of green tea and mix in 2 tablespoons of coconut oil. Apply to damp hair, leave it on for 20 minutes, then rinse and shampoo. This antioxidant-rich mask revitalizes and hydrates dry hair

Green Tea and Coconut Oil Mask

Image Source: Freepik

