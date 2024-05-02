Heading 3

Jiya Surana 

Lifestyle

MAY 02, 2024

10 deep questions to ask a guy

What's something you're glad you'll never have to do again?

#1

Image Source: freepik

What's one thing you always procrastinate on?

#2

Image Source: freepik

What is one behavior that you never tolerate?

#3

Image Source:  freepik

What is the one thing that makes you feel alive?

#4

Image Source:  freepik

Do you believe everything happens for a reason, or do we just find reasons after things happen?

Image Source: freepik

#5

Is there anything you consider absolutely unforgivable?

#6

Image Source: freepik

If you could resolve one conflict in your life, and resolving that would make your life magnificent and everything you want, what would it be?

#7

Image Source: freepik

#8

Image Source: freepik

What has been your biggest blessing in disguise?

#9

Image Source: freepik

What is the nicest compliment you've ever received?

Does spending time with other people energize you or drain you?

#10

Image Source:  freepik

