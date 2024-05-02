Heading 3
Jiya Surana
Lifestyle
MAY 02, 2024
10 deep questions to ask a guy
What's something you're glad you'll never have to do again?
#1
Image Source: freepik
What's one thing you always procrastinate on?
#2
Image Source: freepik
What is one behavior that you never tolerate?
#3
Image Source: freepik
What is the one thing that makes you feel alive?
#4
Image Source: freepik
Do you believe everything happens for a reason, or do we just find reasons after things happen?
Image Source: freepik
#5
Is there anything you consider absolutely unforgivable?
#6
Image Source: freepik
If you could resolve one conflict in your life, and resolving that would make your life magnificent and everything you want, what would it be?
#7
Image Source: freepik
#8
Image Source: freepik
What has been your biggest blessing in disguise?
#9
Image Source: freepik
What is the nicest compliment you've ever received?
Does spending time with other people energize you or drain you?
#10
Image Source: freepik
