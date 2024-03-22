Heading 3

Priyanshi Shah

lifestyle 

March 22, 2024

10 Deep questions to ask yourself

Do I like who I am right now?

#1

When was the last time I laughed so hard?

#2

What would I regret not doing if I died tonight?

#3

What were the three lessons that I learned in the hard time?

#4

Why am I afraid of being true to myself?

#5

What have I done recently that I could be proud of?

#6

What do I want from my life?

#7

What is that one thing about me that I might never accept?

#8

#9

When was the last time I felt grateful about my life?

What is the one thing that makes my life meaningful?

#10

