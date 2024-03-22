Heading 3
Priyanshi Shah
lifestyle
March 22, 2024
10 Deep questions to ask yourself
Do I like who I am right now?
#1
Image Source: Freepik
When was the last time I laughed so hard?
#2
Image Source: Freepik
What would I regret not doing if I died tonight?
#3
Image Source: Freepik
What were the three lessons that I learned in the hard time?
#4
Image Source: Freepik
Why am I afraid of being true to myself?
Image Source: Freepik
#5
What have I done recently that I could be proud of?
#6
Image Source: Freepik
What do I want from my life?
#7
Image Source: Freepik
What is that one thing about me that I might never accept?
#8
Image Source: Freepik
#9
Image Source: Freepik
When was the last time I felt grateful about my life?
What is the one thing that makes my life meaningful?
#10
Image Source: Freepik
Click Here
For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.