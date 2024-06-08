Heading 3

june 08, 2024

10 deep questions to truly know yourself

What are my biggest fears, and how do they influence my decisions and behaviour?

What aspects of my personality or behaviour am I most ashamed of or try to hide from others?

In what ways have I hurt others, and what have I done to make amends?

What are my deepest insecurities, and how do they affect my relationships and self-esteem?

What regrets do I have, and how have they shaped who I am today?

How do I react to criticism, and what does that say about my ability to grow and change?

What are the most significant lies I've told, and what were my motivations for telling them?

How do I cope with feelings of inadequacy or failure, and are these methods healthy or destructive?

What do I truly want from life, and what fears or excuses are holding me back from pursuing it?

How do I seek validation from others, and how does this impact my sense of self-worth?

