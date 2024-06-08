Heading 3
june 08, 2024
10 deep questions to truly know yourself
What are my biggest fears, and how do they influence my decisions and behaviour?
#1
What aspects of my personality or behaviour am I most ashamed of or try to hide from others?
#2
In what ways have I hurt others, and what have I done to make amends?
#3
What are my deepest insecurities, and how do they affect my relationships and self-esteem?
#4
What regrets do I have, and how have they shaped who I am today?
#5
How do I react to criticism, and what does that say about my ability to grow and change?
#6
What are the most significant lies I've told, and what were my motivations for telling them?
#7
How do I cope with feelings of inadequacy or failure, and are these methods healthy or destructive?
#8
What do I truly want from life, and what fears or excuses are holding me back from pursuing it?
#9
How do I seek validation from others, and how does this impact my sense of self-worth?
#10
