Jiya Surana

APRIL 12, 2024

10 deepest fears of students

Moving to a new city/place and not being able to fit in

#1

Not able to balance joy and productivity in life

#2

Having no idea what to do after 12th grade and sometimes after Graduation

#3

Fear of rejection and failure

#4

Losing a seat in our dream college just by 2-3 marks

#5

Students may fear not fitting in, being judged, or facing social exclusion

#6

Running out of money

#7

Not getting results even after giving our best

#8

#9

Concerns about Jobs and Placement after graduation

Having no friends

#10

