Jiya Surana
lifestyle
APRIL 12, 2024
10 deepest fears of students
Moving to a new city/place and not being able to fit in
#1
Not able to balance joy and productivity in life
#2
Having no idea what to do after 12th grade and sometimes after Graduation
#3
Fear of rejection and failure
#4
Losing a seat in our dream college just by 2-3 marks
#5
Students may fear not fitting in, being judged, or facing social exclusion
#6
Running out of money
#7
Not getting results even after giving our best
#9
Concerns about Jobs and Placement after graduation
Having no friends
#10
