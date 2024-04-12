Heading 3

10 deepest oceans and seas in the world

The deepest of all, averaging 3,939 meters deep, it's home to the Mariana Trench, reaching depths of 10,911 meters

Pacific Ocean

With an average depth of 3,840 meters, the Indian oceans are the warmest ocean, and hosts a plethora of marine species, showcasing breathtaking shades of blue waters


Indian Ocean

Reaching depths of 3,575 meters with the Puerto Rico Trench descending to 8,605 meters, it's home to various obstacles like icebergs and famous shipwrecks like the Titanic

Atlantic ocean

Averaging 2,575 meters deep, it’s one of the largest saltwater seas, boasting stunning marine life

Caribbean Sea

With an average depth of 1,666 meters, its calm waters are connected to other seas via various straits, offering a serene and constant underwater terrain

Sea of Japan

At around 1,614 meters deep, and is also known as the ninth-largest body of water globally

Gulf of Mexico

With an average depth of 1,501 meters, is home to various exotic fish and corals, and is easily recognized by its dark deep blue color

Mediterranean Sea

Bering Sea

Average depth of 1,491 meters, it's home to diverse wildlife like sea walruses, sea lions, and even polar bears

South China sea

With an average depth of 1,463 meters, it is dotted with over 200 islands and reefs, the largest island covers 1.3 km in length

With a depth of 1,190 meters, it's known for its dark, deep waters and houses, the largest meromictic basin where upper and deep waters don’t mix

Black sea

