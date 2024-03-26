Heading 3
Aditi Singh
March 26, 2024
10 Delectable Indian Gravy Ideas To Gorge
A rich and creamy tomato-based gravy with tender chicken pieces
Butter Chicken Gravy
Image Source: Freepik
Soft paneer cubes cooked in a creamy and mildly spiced tomato-based gravy
Paneer Butter Masala
Image Source: Freepik
A nutritious gravy made with spinach puree and paneer (Indian cottage cheese)
Palak Paneer
Image Source: Freepik
Spicy and tangy gravy made with chickpeas, tomatoes, onions, and spices
Chana Masala
Image Source: Freepik
A comforting gravy made with red kidney beans cooked in a tomato-based sauce
Image Source: Freepik
Rajma Masala
Baby potatoes cooked in a spicy and tangy yogurt-based gravy
Dum Aloo
Image Source: Freepik
Deep-fried vegetable or paneer balls served in a creamy and rich tomato-based gravy
Malai Kofta
Image Source: Freepik
A simple yet flavorful gravy made with peas and paneer cooked in a tomato-onion base
Matar Paneer
Image Source: Freepik
Vegetable Korma
Image Source: Freepik
A creamy coconut-based gravy loaded with mixed vegetables and aromatic spices
Hard-boiled eggs simmered in a flavorful tomato and onion-based gravy
Egg Curry
Image Source: Freepik
