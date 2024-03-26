Heading 3

Aditi Singh

lifestyle 

March 26, 2024

10 Delectable Indian Gravy Ideas To Gorge

A rich and creamy tomato-based gravy with tender chicken pieces

Butter Chicken Gravy

Image Source: Freepik

Soft paneer cubes cooked in a creamy and mildly spiced tomato-based gravy

Paneer Butter Masala

Image Source: Freepik

A nutritious gravy made with spinach puree and paneer (Indian cottage cheese)

Palak Paneer

Image Source: Freepik

Spicy and tangy gravy made with chickpeas, tomatoes, onions, and spices

Chana Masala

Image Source: Freepik

A comforting gravy made with red kidney beans cooked in a tomato-based sauce

Image Source: Freepik

Rajma Masala

Baby potatoes cooked in a spicy and tangy yogurt-based gravy

Dum Aloo

Image Source: Freepik

Deep-fried vegetable or paneer balls served in a creamy and rich tomato-based gravy

Malai Kofta

Image Source: Freepik

A simple yet flavorful gravy made with peas and paneer cooked in a tomato-onion base

Matar Paneer

Image Source: Freepik

Vegetable Korma

Image Source: Freepik

A creamy coconut-based gravy loaded with mixed vegetables and aromatic spices

Hard-boiled eggs simmered in a flavorful tomato and onion-based gravy

Egg Curry

Image Source: Freepik

