10 delectable Indian mushroom dishes
Prepare this dish by stir-frying mushrooms, with bell peppers, onions, and spices for a perfect burst of flavors
Kadhai mushroom
Image: Freepik
Enjoy this creamy and delightful dish prepared by combining fresh methi, and mushrooms in a cashew-based gravy
Mushroom methi malai
Image: Freepik
Satisfy your cravings with this curry featuring mushrooms, and green peas in a tomato-based gravy
Mushroom matar curry
Image: Freepik
Cooked in a palak gravy, the palak mushroom is a healthy dish, perfect to enjoy with roti or rice
Palak mushroom
Image: Freepik
Enjoy this spicy and tangy mushroom dish, tasting delicious with richness of ghee
Mushroom ghee roast
Image: Freepik
Prepare this delicious mushroom biryani with onion, mushroom, soaked rice, and spices
Image: Freepik
Mushroom Biryani
Stop drooling and enjoy one of the famous Indian curries made with mushrooms, and spices in tomato-based gravy
Mushroom masala
Image: Freepik
Mushroom stuffed with a spicy paneer filling and grilled to perfection is a satisfactory meal option
Stuffed mushroom tikka
Image: Freepik
The Mushroom dumplings in tomato-based curry is a perfect option for a delicious dinner night
Mushroom kofta
Image: Freepik
Prepare this quick dish by stir-frying mushrooms in black pepper, and spices, a perfect side dish option
Mushroom pepper-fry
Image: Freepik
