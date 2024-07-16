Heading 3

 Priyanshi Shah

Lifestyle

july 16, 2024

10 delectable Indian mushroom dishes

Prepare this dish by stir-frying mushrooms, with bell peppers, onions, and spices for a perfect burst of flavors

Kadhai mushroom

Image: Freepik

Enjoy this creamy and delightful dish prepared by combining fresh methi, and mushrooms in a cashew-based gravy

Mushroom methi malai

Image: Freepik

Satisfy your cravings with this curry featuring mushrooms, and green peas in a tomato-based gravy

Mushroom matar curry

Image: Freepik

Cooked in a palak gravy, the palak mushroom is a healthy dish, perfect to enjoy with roti or rice

Palak mushroom

Image: Freepik

Enjoy this spicy and tangy mushroom dish, tasting delicious with richness of ghee

Mushroom ghee roast

Image: Freepik

Prepare this delicious mushroom biryani with onion, mushroom, soaked rice, and spices

Image: Freepik

Mushroom Biryani

Stop drooling and enjoy one of the famous Indian curries made with mushrooms, and spices in tomato-based gravy

Mushroom masala

Image: Freepik

Mushroom stuffed with a spicy paneer filling and grilled to perfection is a satisfactory meal option

Stuffed mushroom tikka

Image: Freepik

The Mushroom dumplings in tomato-based curry is a perfect option for a delicious dinner night

Mushroom kofta

Image: Freepik

Prepare this quick dish by stir-frying mushrooms in black pepper, and spices, a perfect side dish option

Mushroom pepper-fry

Image: Freepik

For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.

Click Here