Aditi Singh

March 26, 2024

10 Delectable Jam Varieties To Try

A blend of tart raspberries with delicate floral notes of rose

Raspberry Rose

Sweet blueberries paired with zesty lemon for a refreshing twist

Blueberry Lemon

Ripe peaches infused with the rich, caramel flavor of bourbon

Peach Bourbon

Classic strawberries enhanced by the aromatic herbaceousness of basil

Strawberry Basil

Juicy blackberries combined with the soothing aroma of lavender

Blackberry Lavender

Tropical mangoes with a spicy kick of ginger for a unique flavor profile

Mango Ginger

Sweet figs complemented by the citrusy brightness of orange

Fig and Orange

Luscious cherries paired with the creamy sweetness of vanilla

Cherry Vanilla

Pineapple Jalapeno

Tangy pineapple balanced by the heat of jalapeno peppers

Ripe apricots infused with the warm, citrusy spice of cardamom

Apricot Cardamom

