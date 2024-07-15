Heading 3
Priyanshi Shah
lifestyle
july 15, 2024
10 delectable mild Indian curries
A mild, vegetarian curry made with paneer, a creamy tomato base, and a touch of Kashmiri chili powder, is something everyone loves
Paneer Makhani
Enjoy this classic and easy to prepare India special Khichdi made with lentils, and peas. It is full of flavor
Khichdi
This chicken korma prepared with yogurt, chicken, and aromatic spice, is perfect for a midweek dinner
Chicken Korma
Enjoy dumplings in a rich and creamy gravy, a perfect vegetarian dinner option to enjoy with roti
Malai kofta with spicy gravy
Try this perfect combination of tandoor chicken, in a rich and buttery sauce, ideal to have with naan bread
Classic butter chicken
Prepare a rich, and satisfying tofu curry that’s perfectly vegan and mild, and tastes best with roti
Creamy tofu curry
This simple, comforting dish combines turmeric-spiced cauliflower with potatoes, ginger fried cumin, and a hint of red chili
Punjabi cauliflower with potatoes
This quick veggie dish with a proper mixture of cabbage, pumpkin, and spices, is delicious to have with roti or a side dish with dal and rice
Squash and cabbage sabzi
The perfect burst of flavor- Chicken tikka masala is perfect to lift up your mood after a terrifying busy day
Chicken tikka masala
The white fish dipped in Southern Indian-style curry of tomato and coconut, is enough to fill your tummy
Fried fish and tomato curry
