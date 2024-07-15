Heading 3

Priyanshi Shah

lifestyle 

july 15, 2024

10 delectable mild Indian curries

A mild, vegetarian curry made with paneer, a creamy tomato base, and a touch of Kashmiri chili powder, is something everyone loves

Paneer Makhani

Image: Freepik

Enjoy this classic and easy to prepare India special Khichdi made with lentils, and peas. It is full of flavor

Khichdi

Image: Freepik

This chicken korma prepared with yogurt, chicken, and aromatic spice, is perfect for a midweek dinner

Chicken Korma

Image: Freepik

Enjoy dumplings in a rich and creamy gravy, a perfect vegetarian dinner option to enjoy with roti

Malai kofta with spicy gravy

Image: Freepik

Try this perfect combination of tandoor chicken, in a rich and buttery sauce, ideal to have with naan bread

Classic butter chicken

Image: Freepik

Prepare a rich, and satisfying tofu curry that’s perfectly vegan and mild, and tastes best with roti

Image: Freepik

Creamy tofu curry

This simple, comforting dish combines turmeric-spiced cauliflower with potatoes, ginger fried cumin, and a hint of red chili

Punjabi cauliflower with potatoes

Image: Freepik

This quick veggie dish with a proper mixture of cabbage, pumpkin, and spices, is delicious to have with roti or a side dish with dal and rice

Squash and cabbage sabzi

Image: Freepik

The perfect burst of flavor- Chicken tikka masala is perfect to lift up your mood after a terrifying busy day

Chicken tikka masala

Image: Freepik

The white fish dipped in Southern Indian-style curry of tomato and coconut, is enough to fill your tummy

Fried fish and tomato curry

Image: Freepik

For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.

Click Here