Priyanshi Shah
Travel
may 05, 2024
10 Delhi Markets to shop for home decor
This is one of the places for home decor in Delhi. Banjara Market offers great options like home decor, furniture, china garden supplies, and kitchen crockery
Banjara Market
This cool market in Delhi is perfect for exploring various options like Kitchenware, garden, and balcony supplies, available on a budget
Tip Top Market
Give a bohemian makeover to your home with amazing outdoor swings, bright cushions, and lights, to add a lively atmosphere to your home
Amar Colony Market
Lookout for amazing home decor items like amazing couches, kitchenware, tables, and fake planters, to revamp your space
Panchkuian Road
Not only for clothes but Lajpat Nagar is also the right place to find elegant furniture where you can expect to find Pinterest-inspired products
Lajpat Nagar
This one of the known markets in Delhi is an underrated home decor place having options like bed linen, curtains, and cushion covers, perfect to find all things in one place
Sarojini Nagar
This place has shopkeepers from different states selling their specialties like bamboo furniture, lampshades, wall hangings, and much more
INA Delhi Haat
If you’re willing to get bohemian decor in your home, visit Sikanderpur market selling everything from cane or bamboo chairs, and lampshades to swings and frames
Sikanderpur Market
Stop putting a whole in your pocket and visit Sadar Bazaar to get the best products at affordable prices offering wide varieties like big mirrors, wall clocks, and lampshades
Sadar Bazaar
Find the amazing collection of ceramic pots and many other products like kitchen cutlery, terracotta items, and bathroom accessories for a vibrant home decor
Hauz Rani Market
