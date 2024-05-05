Heading 3

Priyanshi Shah

Travel

may 05, 2024

10 Delhi Markets to shop for home decor

This is one of the places for home decor in Delhi. Banjara Market offers great options like home decor, furniture, china garden supplies, and kitchen crockery

Banjara Market

Image Source: Pexels

This cool market in Delhi is perfect for exploring various options like Kitchenware, garden, and balcony supplies, available on a budget

Tip Top Market

Image Source: Pexels

Give a bohemian makeover to your home with amazing outdoor swings, bright cushions, and lights, to add a lively atmosphere to your home

Amar Colony Market

Image Source: Pexels

Lookout for amazing home decor items like amazing couches, kitchenware, tables, and fake planters, to revamp your space

Panchkuian Road

Image Source: Pexels

Not only for clothes but Lajpat Nagar is also the right place to find elegant furniture where you can expect to find Pinterest-inspired products

Lajpat Nagar

Image Source: Pexels

This one of the known markets in Delhi is an underrated home decor place having options like bed linen, curtains, and cushion covers, perfect to find all things in one place

Sarojini Nagar

Image Source: Freepik

This place has shopkeepers from different states selling their specialties like bamboo furniture, lampshades, wall hangings, and much more

 INA Delhi Haat

Image Source: Freepik

If you’re willing to get bohemian decor in your home, visit Sikanderpur market selling everything from cane or bamboo chairs, and lampshades to swings and frames

Sikanderpur Market

Image Source: Freepik

Stop putting a whole in your pocket and visit Sadar Bazaar to get the best products at affordable prices offering wide varieties like big mirrors, wall clocks, and lampshades

Sadar Bazaar

Image Source: Freepik

Find the amazing collection of ceramic pots and many other products like kitchen cutlery, terracotta items, and bathroom accessories for a vibrant home decor

Hauz Rani Market

Image Source: Freepik

For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.

Click Here