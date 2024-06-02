Heading 3

Jiya Surana 

lifestyle 

june 1, 2024

10 delicacies from Manipur 

A fragrant dish with fermented fish, veggies, and indigenous greens. Mashes tomatoes and potatoes into a thick curry, perfect with steamed rice

EROMBA

Image: Freepik

A vibrant salad of crisp veggies, roasted chickpeas, and fermented fish sauce. A crunchy, tangy, and spicy delight

SINGJU

Image: Freepik

Spicy chili chutney made with green chilies, garlic, and fermented fish. A robust condiment that adds a kick to any meal

MOROK ΜΕΤΡΑ

Image: Freepik

Fermented soybean cooked with veggies, rice, and sweet potato leaves. A thick, flavourful gravy showcasing Manipur's culinary heritage

CHAGEM POMBA

Image: Freepik

Mashed potatoes mixed with mustard oil, red chilies, and salt. A subtly spicy side dish, ideal with steamed or fermented rice

ALU KANGMET

Image: Freepik

Roasted peas and boiled pennywort. A dry, medicinal herb salad similar to singju, highlighting the local perennial plant

PERUK KANGSU

Image: Freepik

OOTI

Image: Freepik

A light dish of soaked peas with cumin, bay leaf, and ginger-garlic paste. Aromatic and versatile, pairs well with rice or chapatis

A sweet dish made from black rice, milk, and sugar

CHAK-HAO KHEER

Image: Freepik

Paknam, a traditional pancake made with green vegetables, a blend of spices, herbs, fermented fish, and chickpea flour

PAKNAM

Image: Freepik

A clear vegetable stew cooked with seasonal vegetables and herbs

CHAMTHONG

Image: Freepik

For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.

Click Here