Jiya Surana
lifestyle
june 1, 2024
10 delicacies from Manipur
A fragrant dish with fermented fish, veggies, and indigenous greens. Mashes tomatoes and potatoes into a thick curry, perfect with steamed rice
EROMBA
Image: Freepik
A vibrant salad of crisp veggies, roasted chickpeas, and fermented fish sauce. A crunchy, tangy, and spicy delight
SINGJU
Image: Freepik
Spicy chili chutney made with green chilies, garlic, and fermented fish. A robust condiment that adds a kick to any meal
MOROK ΜΕΤΡΑ
Image: Freepik
Fermented soybean cooked with veggies, rice, and sweet potato leaves. A thick, flavourful gravy showcasing Manipur's culinary heritage
CHAGEM POMBA
Image: Freepik
Mashed potatoes mixed with mustard oil, red chilies, and salt. A subtly spicy side dish, ideal with steamed or fermented rice
ALU KANGMET
Image: Freepik
Roasted peas and boiled pennywort. A dry, medicinal herb salad similar to singju, highlighting the local perennial plant
PERUK KANGSU
Image: Freepik
OOTI
Image: Freepik
A light dish of soaked peas with cumin, bay leaf, and ginger-garlic paste. Aromatic and versatile, pairs well with rice or chapatis
A sweet dish made from black rice, milk, and sugar
CHAK-HAO KHEER
Image: Freepik
Paknam, a traditional pancake made with green vegetables, a blend of spices, herbs, fermented fish, and chickpea flour
PAKNAM
Image: Freepik
A clear vegetable stew cooked with seasonal vegetables and herbs
CHAMTHONG
Image: Freepik
