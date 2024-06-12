Heading 3
Jiya Surana
Lifestyle
JUNE 12, 2024
10 delicacies to make with boondi
This refreshing dish combines crunchy boondi with creamy yogurt, enhanced with spices like cumin, chaat masala
BOONDI RAITA
This savory snack combines crunchy boondi with chopped onions, tomatoes, green chilies, fresh coriander, and spicy chutneys
BOONDI BHEL
Combining crisp, fried boondi with fresh vegetables like tomatoes, cucumbers, and onions, this salad bursts with vibrant flavors
Image source- Freepik
BOONDI SALAD
This curry features crisp boondi simmered in a rich, spiced yogurt-based gravy
Image source- Freepik
BOONDI CURRY
This rich and creamy dessert combines milk, sugar, and cardamom with boondi, creating a unique texture and flavor
Image source- Freepik
BOONDI KHEER
A crunchy, spicy, and tangy treat that's perfect for any time of day, offering a delicious blend of textures and tastes
Image source- Freepik
BOONDI CHAAT
Make sweet Boondi by soaking it in sugar syrup, shaping it into round balls, and adding nuts like almonds and pistachios for a traditional Indian dessert
BOONDI LADOO
Image source- Freepik
Mix Boondi with buttermilk, mint leaves, and roasted cumin powder for a refreshing drink
BOONDI CHAAS
Video: Home cooking Instagram
Fritters made with mashed potatoes or chickpeas can be covered with boondi and air-fried to create a delicious snack
BOONDI COATED FRITTERS
Image source- Freepik
Mix Boondi with cooked rice, sautéed veggies, and spices like garam masala for a quick and flavorful Boondi Pulao
BOONDI PULAO
Image source- Freepik
