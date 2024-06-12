Heading 3

 Jiya Surana 

Lifestyle

JUNE 12, 2024

10 delicacies to make with boondi


This refreshing dish combines crunchy boondi with creamy yogurt, enhanced with spices like cumin, chaat masala

BOONDI RAITA

This savory snack combines crunchy boondi with chopped onions, tomatoes, green chilies, fresh coriander, and spicy chutneys

BOONDI BHEL

Combining crisp, fried boondi with fresh vegetables like tomatoes, cucumbers, and onions, this salad bursts with vibrant flavors

BOONDI SALAD

This curry features crisp boondi simmered in a rich, spiced yogurt-based gravy

BOONDI CURRY

This rich and creamy dessert combines milk, sugar, and cardamom with boondi, creating a unique texture and flavor

BOONDI KHEER

A crunchy, spicy, and tangy treat that's perfect for any time of day, offering a delicious blend of textures and tastes

BOONDI CHAAT

Make sweet Boondi by soaking it in sugar syrup, shaping it into round balls, and adding nuts like almonds and pistachios for a traditional Indian dessert

BOONDI LADOO

Mix Boondi with buttermilk, mint leaves, and roasted cumin powder for a refreshing drink

BOONDI CHAAS

Fritters made with mashed potatoes or chickpeas can be covered with boondi and air-fried to create a delicious snack

BOONDI COATED FRITTERS

Mix Boondi with cooked rice, sautéed veggies, and spices like garam masala for a quick and flavorful Boondi Pulao

BOONDI PULAO

