Heading 3

Sanjukta Choudhury

lifestyle 

june 25, 2024

10 Delicious and Refreshing Lychee Recipes

Blend lychee, sugar, and lemon juice. Freeze until firm. Enjoy this refreshing and fruity dessert!

Lychee Sorbet

Image Source: Freepik

Mix fresh lychee juice with lemon juice, water, and a hint of mint. Serve over ice for a cool and tangy summer beverage

Lychee Lemonade

Image Source: Freepik

Blend lychee, yogurt, honey, and ice. A creamy and delicious smoothie for a healthy start to your day

Lychee Smoothie

Image Source: Freepik

Simmer cream, sugar, and vanilla. Add lychee puree and gelatin. Chill until set for a sophisticated dessert

Lychee Panna Cotta

Image Source: Freepik

Puree lychee and mix with coconut water. Pour into molds and freeze for a tropical treat

Image Source: Freepik

Lychee Popsicles

Make sweet rice balls stuffed with lychee. Roll in coconut flakes for a delightful dessert or snack

Lychee Sweet Rice Balls

Image Source: Freepik

Mix lychee puree with cream and sugar. Churn in an ice cream maker for a delightful frozen dessert

Lychee Ice Cream

Image Source: Freepik

Layer yogurt, granola, and lychee. A simple and tasty parfait for breakfast or a snack

Lychee Parfait

Image Source: Freepik

Lychee Cheesecake

Image Source: Freepik

Blend lychee into your cheesecake mixture before baking. This adds a unique and fruity twist to a classic dessert

Cook lychee with sugar and lemon juice until thickened. Spread on toast for a sweet and tangy breakfast treat

Lychee Jam

Image Source: Freepik

For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.

Click Here