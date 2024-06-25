Heading 3
Sanjukta Choudhury
june 25, 2024
10 Delicious and Refreshing Lychee Recipes
Blend lychee, sugar, and lemon juice. Freeze until firm. Enjoy this refreshing and fruity dessert!
Lychee Sorbet
Mix fresh lychee juice with lemon juice, water, and a hint of mint. Serve over ice for a cool and tangy summer beverage
Lychee Lemonade
Blend lychee, yogurt, honey, and ice. A creamy and delicious smoothie for a healthy start to your day
Lychee Smoothie
Simmer cream, sugar, and vanilla. Add lychee puree and gelatin. Chill until set for a sophisticated dessert
Lychee Panna Cotta
Puree lychee and mix with coconut water. Pour into molds and freeze for a tropical treat
Lychee Popsicles
Make sweet rice balls stuffed with lychee. Roll in coconut flakes for a delightful dessert or snack
Lychee Sweet Rice Balls
Mix lychee puree with cream and sugar. Churn in an ice cream maker for a delightful frozen dessert
Lychee Ice Cream
Layer yogurt, granola, and lychee. A simple and tasty parfait for breakfast or a snack
Lychee Parfait
Lychee Cheesecake
Blend lychee into your cheesecake mixture before baking. This adds a unique and fruity twist to a classic dessert
Cook lychee with sugar and lemon juice until thickened. Spread on toast for a sweet and tangy breakfast treat
Lychee Jam
