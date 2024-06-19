Heading 3

Sanjukta Choudhury

JUNE 19, 2024

10 Delicious Breakfast Bowl Recipes

Blend frozen berries, banana, and almond milk, top with granola, fresh berries, and a drizzle of honey

 Berry Banana Smoothie Bowl

Image Source: Freepik

Layer Greek yogurt with honey, fresh strawberries, blueberries, and a sprinkle of granola

Greek Yogurt Parfait

Image Source: Freepik

Blend frozen mango, pineapple, and banana with coconut milk, top with shredded coconut, chia seeds, and kiwi slices

Tropical Smoothie Bowl

Image Source: Freepik

Cook oats with almond milk, stir in peanut butter, and top with banana slices, chia seeds, and a sprinkle of cinnamon

Peanut Butter Banana Oatmeal Bowl

Image Source: Freepik

Savory Avocado and Egg Bowl

Image Source: Freepik

Combine mashed avocado with cherry tomatoes and lime juice, top with a poached egg, and sprinkle with chili flakes and fresh cilantro

Mix cooked quinoa with almond milk, add fresh berries, a handful of nuts, and a drizzle of maple syrup

 Quinoa Breakfast Bowl

Image Source: Freepik

Soak chia seeds in almond milk overnight, top with sliced bananas, fresh berries, and a sprinkle of coconut flakes

 Chia Pudding Bowl

Image Source: Freepik

Blend frozen mixed berries with almond butter and almond milk, top with granola, sliced almonds, and fresh berries

 Almond Butter and Berry Smoothie Bowl

Image Source: Freepik

Roast sweet potato cubes, mix with sautéed spinach, black beans, and avocado, top with a fried egg and a sprinkle of feta cheese

 Sweet Potato Breakfast Bowl

Image Source: Freepik

Cook jasmine rice in coconut milk, sweeten with honey, and top with mango slices, toasted coconut, and a dash of cinnamon

 Coconut Rice Pudding Bowl

Image Source: Freepik

