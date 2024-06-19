Heading 3
Sanjukta Choudhury
Lifestyle
JUNE 19, 2024
10 Delicious Breakfast Bowl Recipes
Blend frozen berries, banana, and almond milk, top with granola, fresh berries, and a drizzle of honey
Berry Banana Smoothie Bowl
Image Source: Freepik
Layer Greek yogurt with honey, fresh strawberries, blueberries, and a sprinkle of granola
Greek Yogurt Parfait
Image Source: Freepik
Blend frozen mango, pineapple, and banana with coconut milk, top with shredded coconut, chia seeds, and kiwi slices
Tropical Smoothie Bowl
Image Source: Freepik
Cook oats with almond milk, stir in peanut butter, and top with banana slices, chia seeds, and a sprinkle of cinnamon
Peanut Butter Banana Oatmeal Bowl
Image Source: Freepik
Savory Avocado and Egg Bowl
Image Source: Freepik
Combine mashed avocado with cherry tomatoes and lime juice, top with a poached egg, and sprinkle with chili flakes and fresh cilantro
Mix cooked quinoa with almond milk, add fresh berries, a handful of nuts, and a drizzle of maple syrup
Quinoa Breakfast Bowl
Image Source: Freepik
Soak chia seeds in almond milk overnight, top with sliced bananas, fresh berries, and a sprinkle of coconut flakes
Chia Pudding Bowl
Image Source: Freepik
Blend frozen mixed berries with almond butter and almond milk, top with granola, sliced almonds, and fresh berries
Almond Butter and Berry Smoothie Bowl
Image Source: Freepik
Roast sweet potato cubes, mix with sautéed spinach, black beans, and avocado, top with a fried egg and a sprinkle of feta cheese
Sweet Potato Breakfast Bowl
Image Source: Freepik
Cook jasmine rice in coconut milk, sweeten with honey, and top with mango slices, toasted coconut, and a dash of cinnamon
Coconut Rice Pudding Bowl
Image Source: Freepik
Click Here
For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.